'PR Stunt': Riley Gaines Melts Down Over Reports of Taylor Frankie Paul's 'Bachelorette' Season Airing After Scandal

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Riley Gaines isn't holding back her thoughts about reports that Taylor Frankie Paul's season of The Bachelorette is still headed to television despite months of controversy. The conservative activist reacted after news surfaced that ABC plans to air Paul's previously shelved season in July. After TMZ reported that Paul's season would move forward, Gaines reposted the article on X and accused the network of creating drama to attract viewers. “ABC was going to do this all along. They knew her history of abuse before she was cast. Pulling it in the first place was absolutely a PR stunt to get more viewers,” she wrote.

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Source: @Riley_Gaines_/X Riley Gaines criticized ABC after reports surfaced that Taylor Frankie Paul's 'Bachelorette' season will air in July.

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Gaines then referenced the allegations surrounding Paul's past legal troubles. “She hit her 5-year-old daughter in the head with a metal chair in an attempt to hit her boyfriend. No thanks,” she added.

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ABC was going to do this all along. They knew her history of abuse before she was cast. Pulling it in the first place was absolutely a PR stunt to get more viewers.



She hit her 5 yr old daughter in the head with a metal chair in an attempt to hit her boyfriend. No thanks. https://t.co/iCB2S56ntP — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 24, 2026 Source: @Riley_Gaines_/X

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Why the Season Was Originally Pulled

Source: MEGA Taylor Frankie Paul's season was initially shelved following renewed attention on a 2023 domestic violence incident.

According to a source who spoke to TMZ, network executives have taken notice of Paul's efforts to rebuild her public image following her discussions about personal growth and healing. The reality star's season was originally scrapped after a video resurfaced in March showing her allegedly attacking ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen during a 2023 altercation. The clip featured Paul throwing several metal chairs at Mortensen while her youngest daughter, Indy, was nearby. Mortensen can be heard confronting Paul about her behavior. "This is called physical abuse," Mortensen said in the clip. "See, Taylor? This is all you do. The only thing you know how to do is hurt me. You think this is okay? It's not okay." Paul allegedly responded while the altercation continued. She can be heard saying she doesn't "give a f---" before continuing to hit and kick him. Around the same time, reports also emerged that she was being investigated over another alleged domestic violence incident involving Mortensen in February. The outlet reported that ABC was already aware of Paul's 2023 arrest before casting her, as the network conducts extensive background checks on potential contestants and leads. Additionally, bodycam footage from her arrest was featured in the premiere episode of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives in September 2024.

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A Costly Last-Minute Cancelation

Source: MEGA Riley Gaines accused the network of using the cancelation and reinstatement as a publicity move.

Industry insiders suggested the abrupt decision could have major financial consequences. "Someone’s gotta get fired from this. It’s ridiculous," an insider told Page Six. The source also claimed the cancelation may have cost producer Warner Bros. Discovery and parent company Disney more than $50 million.

ABC Executive Defends the Season

Source: MEGA ABC executives previously defended Taylor Frankie Paul, describing her motivations for joining the show as 'sincere.'