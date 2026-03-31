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'Truly Insane': Taylor Frankie Paul's Ex Dakota Mortensen Infuriates Fans for Scoring Reality Series After Her 'Bachelorette' Season Was Axed

Photo of Dakota Mortensen and Taylor Frankie Paul
Source: MEGA

Fans were shocked to see that Taylor Frankie Paul’s ex Dakota Mortensen was returning to screens after her upcoming ‘Bachelorette’ season was canceled.

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March 31 2026, Updated 2:28 p.m. ET

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Though Taylor Frankie Paul's season of The Bachelorette got the axe after her domestic violence incidents with ex Dakota Mortensen resurfaced, the latter just scored a new gig — and fans are furious.

Mortensen, 33, was announced on Monday, March 30, as part of the cast of Alex Cooper's new YouTube reality series, Unwell Winter Games.

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Dakota Mortensen Stars in New Reality TV Series

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Photo of Dakota Mortensen was announced as a cast member of Alex Cooper's new show, 'Unwell Winter Games.'
Source: MEGA

Dakota Mortensen was announced as a cast member of Alex Cooper's new show, 'Unwell Winter Games.'

The four-episode series, which brings together 16 "polarizing" reality TV stars and influencers to compete in mental and physical challenges, is set to premiere on Monday, April 6.

Fans called Mortensen's casting "truly insane," as both he and Paul are still the center of an open domestic violence investigation.

"Anyone who watches this truly is beyond help. This sounds AWFUL. Who would platform Dakota?" one critic wrote, while another user added, "This is wild man, the double standard."

"Favoring the male as always," a third added. "Hope it tanks and loses money."

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Fans Were Outraged About Dakota Mortensen's Latest Gig

Photo of Fans were outraged that Dakota Mortensen scored a new gig following The Bachelorette's cancelation.
Source: @dakotamortensen/Instagram

Fans were outraged that Dakota Mortensen scored a new gig following The Bachelorette's cancelation.

Paul's season of The Bachelorette was axed days before its scheduled March 22 premiere.

The decision to scrap the season came hours after a resurfaced video showed the #MomTok influencer, 31, attacking Dakota with metal chairs in 2023 with her young daughter present.

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Taylor Frankie Paul Called Dakota Mortensen's Claims an 'Attention-Seeking' Campaign

Photo of Taylor Frankie Paul called the resurfaced video 'desperate and attention-seeking.'
Source: MEGA

Taylor Frankie Paul called the resurfaced video 'desperate and attention-seeking.'

Paul previously pled guilty to aggravated assault in 2023 and was placed on a three-year probation that August. She was initially also charged with child abuse and domestic violence, but those were dismissed.

Paul responded to the resurfaced 2023 footage in a statement, writing, "It’s sad to see the latest installment of his never-ending, desperate, attention-seeking, destructive campaign to harm Taylor without any regard for the consequences for their child. Releasing an old and selectively edited video on their son's birthday is a reprehensible attempt to distract from his own behavior."

More recently, the Draper City Police Department confirmed on March 16 that there was an open "domestic assault investigation" between Paul and Mortensen. Authorities noted “allegations have been made in both directions” and that “contact was made with involved parties on [February] 24th and 25th.”

Authorities Are Investigating a Third Incident

Photo of A third domestic violence incident is reportedly being investigated between Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen.
Source: MEGA

A third domestic violence incident is reportedly being investigated between Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen.

Mortensen was awarded temporary custody of their 2-year-old son, Ever, per the terms of a protective order filed against Paul on March 19.

"No parent time is allowed until the scheduled hearing," the order read. A hearing is set for April 7, where the Hulu star will have the opportunity to share her side of the story.

The West Jordan Police Department announced on March 24 that they were looking into a third case of domestic violence that allegedly occurred in 2024. Mortensen was referred to the West Jordan Police Department because of the jurisdiction of the 2024 incident.

A spokesperson for the West Jordan Police Department could not provide further details but was reviewing multiple videos connected to the incident.

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