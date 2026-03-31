'Truly Insane': Taylor Frankie Paul's Ex Dakota Mortensen Infuriates Fans for Scoring Reality Series After Her 'Bachelorette' Season Was Axed

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Though Taylor Frankie Paul's season of The Bachelorette got the axe after her domestic violence incidents with ex Dakota Mortensen resurfaced, the latter just scored a new gig — and fans are furious. Mortensen, 33, was announced on Monday, March 30, as part of the cast of Alex Cooper's new YouTube reality series, Unwell Winter Games.

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Dakota Mortensen Stars in New Reality TV Series

Source: MEGA Dakota Mortensen was announced as a cast member of Alex Cooper's new show, 'Unwell Winter Games.'

The four-episode series, which brings together 16 "polarizing" reality TV stars and influencers to compete in mental and physical challenges, is set to premiere on Monday, April 6. Fans called Mortensen's casting "truly insane," as both he and Paul are still the center of an open domestic violence investigation. "Anyone who watches this truly is beyond help. This sounds AWFUL. Who would platform Dakota?" one critic wrote, while another user added, "This is wild man, the double standard." "Favoring the male as always," a third added. "Hope it tanks and loses money."

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Fans Were Outraged About Dakota Mortensen's Latest Gig

Source: @dakotamortensen/Instagram Fans were outraged that Dakota Mortensen scored a new gig following The Bachelorette's cancelation.

Paul's season of The Bachelorette was axed days before its scheduled March 22 premiere. The decision to scrap the season came hours after a resurfaced video showed the #MomTok influencer, 31, attacking Dakota with metal chairs in 2023 with her young daughter present.

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Taylor Frankie Paul Called Dakota Mortensen's Claims an 'Attention-Seeking' Campaign

Source: MEGA Taylor Frankie Paul called the resurfaced video 'desperate and attention-seeking.'

Paul previously pled guilty to aggravated assault in 2023 and was placed on a three-year probation that August. She was initially also charged with child abuse and domestic violence, but those were dismissed. Paul responded to the resurfaced 2023 footage in a statement, writing, "It’s sad to see the latest installment of his never-ending, desperate, attention-seeking, destructive campaign to harm Taylor without any regard for the consequences for their child. Releasing an old and selectively edited video on their son's birthday is a reprehensible attempt to distract from his own behavior." More recently, the Draper City Police Department confirmed on March 16 that there was an open "domestic assault investigation" between Paul and Mortensen. Authorities noted “allegations have been made in both directions” and that “contact was made with involved parties on [February] 24th and 25th.”

Authorities Are Investigating a Third Incident

Source: MEGA A third domestic violence incident is reportedly being investigated between Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen.