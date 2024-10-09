or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Riley Keough
OK LogoNEWS

Riley Keough Admits She Was 'Worried' About Her Mother Lisa Marie Presley Before Her Tragic Death: 'She Felt Detached'

cbs mornings interview riley keough
Source: MEGA

Riley Keough admitted that she was 'worried' about her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, before her death.

By:

Oct. 9 2024, Published 4:21 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Riley Keough recently opened up about her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley, during an emotional interview promoting their co-authored memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown.

Speaking at Graceland with Oprah Winfrey for a CBS special, Keough reflected on her mother’s life, her struggle with grief and the deeply personal moments shared in their book.

The memoir also recounts Presley's childhood with her father, Elvis Presley, and her own experiences as a mother.

Article continues below advertisement

“The last sort of three weeks that she was alive, I was with her a few times, and I felt worried,” Keough revealed. “I think there was always sort of an undertone for me because of this feeling that I was on borrowed time with her.”

“She just felt detached, tired. I don’t know how to describe it,” she added.

Source: @rileykeough & @people/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Oprah asked if Riley thought her mother had relapsed, to which she responded, “It didn’t feel like drugs. I have a lot of experience with the drugs. It felt like a tired person.”

Article continues below advertisement

Riley told Oprah that while her brother Benjamin Keough's death in July 2020 deeply broke the matriarch's heart, she is proud that she didn't turn to drugs for comfort. The book states that Lisa had a serious opiate addiction after giving birth to her twins in 2008.

Article continues below advertisement
ben keough riley keough
Source: MEGA

Benjamin Keough decided to take his own life in July 2020 — an event that broke Lisa Marie Presley's heart.

Article continues below advertisement

“It was about two months, and everybody in the house was in the grieving process,” Riley explained, referring to how long her mom kept his brother’s dead body in their house.

“On paper, I could see how this sounds completely insane and absurd,” Keough said of her mother’s decision, “but my mom was just very much herself… You know, she wasn’t a crazy lady.”

Article continues below advertisement

Riley further explained more of the happenings after her brother’s death.

“She pulled some wild things off, but I think that the plan was to bury him here (at Graceland) with her dad. And we weren’t gonna come here for about three weeks,” she said of her mother.

Article continues below advertisement
cbs mornings book promotion
Source: CBS Mornings/YouTube

Riley Keough said her mother is not a 'crazy lady' for keeping her brother's body at home for two months.

MORE ON:
Riley Keough

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“She knew that the woman was gonna keep my brother at the funeral home, and I think she just didn’t like the idea that he was far away, and she didn’t know what was being done. And I think that she just wanted control over the situation, given our family and all of that, and also just being a mother… Basically, she found a very compassionate funeral home owner who was a mother, and she said, ‘Well, look, if you do all these things, you can keep him in a room. You just have to have somebody tend (to the body),'" she added.

Article continues below advertisement

In another interview during CBS Mornings, Oprah recalled a sad conversation she had with Lisa at that time.

“That's the thing that she loved most about her life," Oprah remarked, expressing that motherhood brought so much joy to the singer, yet also caused her a lot of pain upon Benjamin's death.

Article continues below advertisement
lisa marie presley daughters
Source: MEGA

Lisa Marie has three daughters — Riley and twins Finley and Harper.

Article continues below advertisement

“She said she didn’t want to go on … did not want to continue to live and I said, ‘You have to,’ and she said, ‘The only reason to stay alive is for the girls,’” Oprah recounted, referring to Riley and her twin sisters, Finley and Harper, 16.

Article continues below advertisement
elvis presley daughter lisa marie
Source: MEGA

Lisa Marie Presley was 9 years old when her father, Elvis Presley, died.

Article continues below advertisement

As the interview continued, Riley reflected on another miserable experience that her mother had earlier in her life.

“The morning of Elvis’ death, your mother woke up and knew instinctively that something was off, tell us about that... she’s 9 years old,” Oprah said.

“Yes, I think this is the first time she’s ever talked in detail about his death in the book. She said goodnight to him, and I think she knew saying goodnight like she had a sense… many times that he was not okay,” Riley shared, referring to the King of Rock and Roll. “She would find him in his bathroom looking kind of out of it or holding onto the railing to stand up straight.”

Article continues below advertisement
elvis presley grave graceland
Source: MEGA

'From Here to the Great Unknown' was released on October 8.

"She also wrote these letters when she was little, saying, 'I hope my daddy doesn't die,'" Riley revealed, implying that her mother sensed that something was off at that time.

However, Riley mentioned that the two shared “intimate moments” upstairs as “no one else” was allowed to go in that part of their house.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.