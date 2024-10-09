Riley Keough Admits She Was 'Worried' About Her Mother Lisa Marie Presley Before Her Tragic Death: 'She Felt Detached'

Riley Keough recently opened up about her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley, during an emotional interview promoting their co-authored memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown.

Speaking at Graceland with Oprah Winfrey for a CBS special, Keough reflected on her mother’s life, her struggle with grief and the deeply personal moments shared in their book.

The memoir also recounts Presley's childhood with her father, Elvis Presley, and her own experiences as a mother.