Riley Keough 'Burst Into Tears' While Writing Her Late Mother Lisa Marie Presley's 'Incredibly Painful' Memoir

In addition to sharing an excerpt from the start of the highly anticipated release, the actress — who is the only living child Presley had with ex-husband Danny Keough — spoke about what she hopes readers get from her mom’s story.

"Because my mother was Elvis Presley’s daughter, she was constantly talked about, argued over and dissected,” the 35-year-old began. “What she wanted to do in her memoir, and what I hope I’ve done in finishing it for her, is to go beneath the magazine headline idea of her and reveal the core of who she was. To turn her into a three-dimensional human being: the best mother, a wild child, a fierce friend, an underrated artist, frank, funny, traumatized, joyous, grieving, everything that she was throughout her remarkable life. I want to give voice to my mother in a way that eluded her while she was alive.”