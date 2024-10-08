or
Lisa Marie Presley Reveals Michael Jackson Was 'Still a Virgin' at 35 Years Old When They Started Dating: 'I Was Terrified'

Lisa Marie Presley revealed that her ex-husband Michael Jackson was a virgin at 35 years old.

Oct. 8 2024, Published 2:27 p.m. ET

Lisa Marie Presley, who died in January 2023, is spilling details about her romance with Michael Jackson and how he hadn't done the deed yet when they first got together in 1994.

“Michael said,’ I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but I’m completely in love with you. I want us to get married and for you to have my children,’” Presley writes in From Here to the Great Unknown, which was released on Tuesday, October 8. “I didn’t say anything immediately, but then I said, ‘I’m really flattered, I can’t even talk.’ By then, I felt I was in love with him too.”

Lisa Marie Presley's posthumous memoir was released on October 8.

Before they started dating, Presley was still married to her first husband, Danny Keough, but they split shortly after Jackson's confession.

Soon enough, Presley started learning things about the pop star, who died in 2009.

"He told me he was still a virgin," Presley writes in the book. "I think he had kissed Tatum O'Neal, and he'd had a thing with Brooke Shields, which hadn't been physical apart from a kiss. He said Madonna had tried to hook up with him once, too, but nothing happened. I was terrified because I didn't want to make the wrong move."

The duo got married in May 1994.

The duo later got married in May 1994 when Jackson was 35 and Presley was 25. They were together for more than two years before they finalized their divorce in August 1996.

Since Presley, who died of a small bowel obstruction from bariatric surgery she underwent years ago, wasn't able to finish the tome, her eldest daughter, Riley Keough, stepped up and completed it for her.

Riley Keough worked to complete Lisa Marie Presley's memoir.

“I feel very proud and in awe of my mother, she somehow lived in honesty and truth all the time, no matter how uncomfortable that was for her or the people around her,” Keough, 35, wrote via Instagram on October 3. “It was a really aspirational quality and just being around it was liberating.”

Riley Keough felt 'lucky' to finish the tome.

She continued, “This is also how she approached her autobiography. I know her intention was to tell a human story and connect to people in telling it. I feel incredibly lucky to have had the chance to finish it for her.”

