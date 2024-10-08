Lisa Marie Presley Reveals Michael Jackson Was 'Still a Virgin' at 35 Years Old When They Started Dating: 'I Was Terrified'

Lisa Marie Presley, who died in January 2023, is spilling details about her romance with Michael Jackson and how he hadn't done the deed yet when they first got together in 1994.

“Michael said,’ I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but I’m completely in love with you. I want us to get married and for you to have my children,’” Presley writes in From Here to the Great Unknown, which was released on Tuesday, October 8. “I didn’t say anything immediately, but then I said, ‘I’m really flattered, I can’t even talk.’ By then, I felt I was in love with him too.”