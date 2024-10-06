Riley Keough Felt 'Obligated' to Finish Late Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Memoir: 'Very Healing'

"Working on it was very emotional but also very healing,” the source dished. “Riley felt obligated to see the memoir through, knowing it was important to her mother.”

The confidante noted how difficult the death of the matriarch was for the Daisy Jones & The Six star due to their extremely close bond, which strengthened in the wake of son and brother Benjamin Keough’s suicide.

“In the years after Benjamin’s death, Riley and Lisa Marie leaned on each other as they dealt with the crippling grief,” the source said. “In many ways, Riley cared for Lisa Marie — their relationship was not typical for a mother and child. But no one knew Lisa Marie better than Riley.”