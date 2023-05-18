Riley Keough Over 'Drama' With Grandmother Priscilla Presley After Nasty Trust Battle Ends, Says Source: 'It's Been Very Tough'
The drama between Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley is over and done with — and Lisa Marie Presley's daughter hopes it stays that way.
Now that the late star's offspring and mother reached a settlement in court on Tuesday, May 16, over her estate, Riley is looking forward to putting the family feud behind her.
"Riley is relieved to have settled the dispute over her mom's estate. She doesn't want any drama with her grandmother," the source told a news outlet, months after Priscilla contested a suspicious 2016 amendment made to Lisa Marie's will shortly after her death in January.
They added: "[Riley] was hoping they could reach a settlement quickly," as the Daisy Jones & The Six star is "still grieving her mom," and this legal battle was a burden she didn't need to bear.
"It's been very tough for her. She wants to focus on making memories with her own daughter now. This is her priority," insisted the source, referring to her and husband Ben Smith-Petersen's first child together.
Riley's husband revealed the couple secretly welcomed a daughter at Lisa Marie's public memorial in late January after his mother-in-law died suddenly at age 54 having suffered cardiac arrest.
News that Riley and Priscilla reached a settlement — with a hearing and motion for approval set to take place on August 4 — comes after the 77-year-old questioned the validity of a change made to Lisa Marie's will that replaced her and business manager Barry Siegel as co-trustees with Riley and Lisa Marie's late son, Benjamin Keough.
Benjamin died by suicide in 2020 at age 27, meaning Riley was left with the trust, including the Graceland mansion and a 15 percent stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises.
After a months-long back-and-forth, it seems both Riley and Priscilla walked away from the legal battle feeling OK — though the late wife of Elvis' request to be buried next to the King of Rock and Roll was denied.
"They have reached a settlement. Families are happy," Ronsen Shamoon, Priscilla's attorney, explained in a statement on Tuesday, as OK! previously reported. "Everyone is happy. Unified and together and excited for the future."
People spoke to a source of Riley's desire to move on from the drama.