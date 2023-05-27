Riley Keough 'Is Content' After Ending Bitter War With Grandmother Priscilla Presley, Source Claims: 'They Decided It's Better to Get Along'
Riley Keough is happy to be moving on from her five-month bitter legal battle with grandmother Priscilla Presley over Lisa Marie Presley's will.
"Riley is content," the Daisy Jones & The Six actress' lawyer told a news outlet after Lisa Marie's mom and daughter reached a settlement, reportedly worth between $400 and $500 million, earlier this month.
Though Riley's attorney did not divulge further details into their client's thoughts on the matter, Priscilla's legal mind seemed to push the idea that all was well with the family, saying: “The family is happy, unified, together and is excited for the future."
It's unclear at this time whether attorneys on either side will file a motion to have the settlement filed under seal, but insiders claimed both parties are looking to put their family over fortune moving forward.
“They both made concessions,” explained a source. “Riley never wanted to fight her grandmother and Priscilla didn’t like the situation, either. They decided it’s better to get along.”
The hearing and motion for approval will take place on August 4.
OK! reported that Priscilla and her granddaughter reached a settlement at a Los Angeles courthouse Tuesday, May 16, after Elvis Presley's wife filed a petition in January questioning the authenticity of a 2016 amendment made to Lisa Marie's will. The legal battle ensued mere days after the late star died at the age of 54 after suffering a cardiac arrest.
The amendment in question removed Priscilla and Lisa Marie's business manager Barry Siegel as co-trustees with Riley and Lisa Marie's late son, Benjamin Keough. Lisa Marie and Danny Keough's son took his own life in 2020 at age 27, meaning Riley was left with the trust, including the Graceland mansion and a 15 percent stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises.
A source revealed earlier this year that there was no mistake made with Lisa Marie's will, pointing out that the mother-daughter duo didn't have a relationship at the time of the change.
Before Priscilla and Riley reached an end to their months-long battle, an insider revealed: “Riley and Priscilla are not talking. Their relationship is changing, that is true … it’s just so sad. This is the time Riley would really need her grandmother."
Star reported that Riley was content following the settlement.