Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough Officially Settle Lisa Marie's Trust After Family Feud: 'Everyone is Happy'
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough have reached a settlement over Lisa Marie Presley's trust.
After Elvis Presley's former wife filed a petition in a Los Angeles court questioning the 'authenticity' of her late daughter's will following her sudden passing, she and granddaughter Riley Keough have finally come to a legal agreement over what to do with what she left behind.
"They have reached a settlement. Families are happy," Ronsen Shamoon, Priscilla's attorney, explained in a statement. "Everyone is happy. Unified and together and excited for the future."
The hearing and motion for approval will take place on August 4.
The family member's legal battle began after the 77-year-old questioned a 2016 change in Lisa Marie's will that removed Priscilla and the late musician's former business manager, Barry Siegel, as co-trustees. The matriarch claimed she had no knowledge of the change until after her daughter died.
"Lisa wanted Riley and Ben to be the trustees," an insider explained at the time. "Priscilla doesn't want Riley solely in charge, because then she has no say. Meanwhile, Riley doesn't want Priscilla to butt in. It's a very sad situation. Riley is shocked Priscilla is contesting the amendment."
With the intense heartbreak that came from the loss of her mom, insiders spilled that Riley was absolutely "distraught" over her rift with her grandmother. "The family drama is the last thing Riley wants to be dealing with," a source said adding that the Daisy Jones & the Six star was "deeply upset at how things are unfolding."
On January 12, Lisa Marie died after going into full cardiac arrest at 54-years-old.
"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla said in a statement following her child's death. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."
People obtained the statement from Shamoon regarding the settlement and spoke with sources about the family legal drama.