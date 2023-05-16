Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough Officially Settle Lisa Marie's Trust After Family Feud: 'Everyone is Happy'

"They have reached a settlement. Families are happy," Ronsen Shamoon, Priscilla's attorney, explained in a statement. "Everyone is happy. Unified and together and excited for the future."

The hearing and motion for approval will take place on August 4.

The family member's legal battle began after the 77-year-old questioned a 2016 change in Lisa Marie's will that removed Priscilla and the late musician's former business manager, Barry Siegel, as co-trustees. The matriarch claimed she had no knowledge of the change until after her daughter died.