Priscilla Presley Present at Twin Granddaughters' Graduation, Sister Riley Keough Skips Out
Priscilla Presley showed her support for granddaughters Harper and Finely!
On Saturday May 20, the grandmother-of-four attended the twin 14-year-old's middle school commencement ceremony.
The wife of Elvis Presley strolled out of the event solo in black pants, a white shirt and a black and white jacket. Meanwhile, the graduates left with their father, Michael Lockwood, who was awarded full custody after their mother, Lisa Marie Presley's, tragic death.
Notably, the twin's older sister Riley Keough was absent at the family occasion.
As OK! previously reported, the family has experienced tension since the passing of Lisa Marie as they fought for access to her trust. Things were particularly heated between Priscilla and Riley, who came to a settlement to end their legal dispute on May 16.
"They have reached a settlement. Families are happy," Ronsen Shamoon, Pricilla's attorney, stated. "Everyone is happy. Unified and together and excited for the future."
The settlement's legal hearing and approval process will be held on August 4.
Following the conclusion of this lengthy legal battle, which started after Priscilla questioned her late daughter's 2016 amendment to the trust, which made Riley and her late brother Ben the only trustees, a source shared the 33-year-old's feelings on the settlement.
"Riley is relieved to have settled the dispute over her mom's estate. She doesn't want any drama with her grandmother," the source shared of the Daisy Jones & The Six star and eldest daughter of Lisa Marie. Previously, an insider admitted Riley was "distraught" over the dispute with her grandmother, adding, "The family drama is the last thing Riley wants to be dealing with."
"[Riley] was hoping they could reach a settlement quickly," they added, explaining the actress is "still grieving her mom" and the lawsuits only magnified her stress.
"It's been very tough for her. She wants to focus on making memories with her own daughter now. This is her priority," the insider concluded, referring to the baby daughter she shares with hubby Ben Smith-Petersen.
The couple announced that they welcomed their pride and joy at the public funeral for Lisa Marie, who died of sudden cardiac arrest in January at age 54.
