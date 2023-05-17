Priscilla Presley Declares Her Family Is 'Stronger' After Fighting With 'Beloved' Granddaughter Riley Keough Over Lisa Marie's Trust
Priscilla Presley is making it clear that her family is closer than ever after settling Lisa Marie Presley's trust.
The 77-year-old and granddaughter Riley Keough have decided to move forward after an agreement was reached in their legal dispute regarding the late musician's will.
"My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie's untimely passing," Priscilla said in a Tuesday, May 16, statement. "Although some media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter."
"As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together," Elvis Presley's former wife continued. "My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together. We love and appreciate all of you and the Presley family is stronger than ever."
As OK! reported, Priscilla filed a petition in a Los Angeles court questioning the "authenticity" of her child's will shortly after her passing due to a 2016 amendment that removed her and the late musician's former business manager, Barry Siegel, as co-trustees and named the Daisy Jones & the Six star. The matriarch claimed that she had no knowledge of the change, which went against their legally binding agreement.
"All parties have reached a settlement and the families are happy," Priscilla's attorney, Ronson J. Shamoun, confirmed of the settlement. "They are very excited for the future."
Prior to making amends, the relatives could not see eye to eye about who would control everything Lisa Marie left behind. "Lisa wanted Riley and Ben [Keough] to be the trustees," an insider explained at the time. "Priscilla doesn't want Riley solely in charge, because then she has no say. Meanwhile, Riley doesn't want Priscilla to butt in. It's a very sad situation. Riley is shocked Priscilla is contesting the amendment."
