Priscilla Presley Declares Her Family Is 'Stronger' After Fighting With 'Beloved' Granddaughter Riley Keough Over Lisa Marie's Trust 

"My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie's untimely passing," Priscilla said in a Tuesday, May 16, statement. "Although some media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter."

"As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together," Elvis Presley's former wife continued. "My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together. We love and appreciate all of you and the Presley family is stronger than ever."