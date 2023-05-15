Riley Keough Emotionally Praises the 'Best and Most Deeply Loving Mama' Lisa Marie Presley on Mother's Day
Riley Keough is spending her first Mother's Day without her late mom, Lisa Marie Presley.
On the holiday celebrating mothers, Riley took to Instagram to praise the singer, captioning a throwback photo featuring Lisa Marie and father Danny Keough holding her as an infant: “Lucky to have had the best and most deeply loving mama I could have asked for.”
Riley's mom — who is the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley — tragically died on January 12 after going into cardiac arrest.
Riley was one of the two children Lisa Marie shared with Danny, as they were also parents to son Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020. Lisa Marie went on to welcome twins Finley and Harper Lockwood with ex-husband Michael Lockwood in 2008.
Following Lisa Marie's untimely death, it was revealed that a 2016 amendment was made to her will, ousting Priscilla and business manager Barry Siegel as trustees with Riley and Benjamin. Since Benjamin took his own life, the fortune now belongs to Riley; however, her grandmother has called the change to the will into question.
Mere days after Lisa Marie died, Priscilla filed a motion with the Los Angeles Supreme Court challenging the validity of a “purported 2016 amendment” to the will. In addition to claiming her own name is misspelled in the document, Priscilla argued that Lisa Marie's signature "appears inconsistent with her usual and customary signature."
As both Riley and Priscilla mourn the loss of their loved one, they remain at war over who should end up with control of Graceland, Elvis’ mansion in Memphis, as well as 15 percent ownership of the legendary late singer’s estate.
“Riley and Priscilla are not talking. Their relationship is changing, that is true … it’s just so sad. This is the time Riley would really need her grandmother,” a friend of the Daisy Jones & the Six actress told Page Six.
Meanwhile, another insider previously insisted Lisa Marie was very clear in her change to the will, as she and her mom "did not have a relationship" at the time of the 2016 amendment.
"Lisa really didn't feel that Priscilla was doing anything in her best interest," a friend of the late icon said earlier this year, crediting Priscilla's close relationship with Lisa Marie's ex-husband Michael as what contributed to their strained relationship.