Liam Payne's Family 'Utterly Devastated and Heartbroken' by His Sudden Death: 'We Are Supporting Each Other the Best We Can'
Liam Payne's loved ones have spoken out after the singer's shocking death on Wednesday, October 16.
"We are utterly devastated by the news," the family shared in a statement following the reveal that the singer died from his injuries after falling off a hotel balcony in Argentina.
In addition, they told a separate news outlet, "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul."
"We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time," they concluded.
As OK! reported, authorities received an emergency call just after 5 p.m. local time, warning of an "aggressive man who could be under the influence of drugs or alcohol," Pablo Policicchio, the communications director for the Buenos Aires Security Ministry, told another publication.
Officers found the One Direction alum's body in the Casa Sur Hotel's courtyard.
The "Get Low" crooner suffered a skull fracture from the fall.
"Our role was to head there quickly, give medical attention and try to resuscitate him, but his injuries were incompatible with life," Buenos Aires medical services director Alberto Crescenti told another news outlet of the situation. "Based on what the team saw, there was apparently a cranial fracture and extremely serious injuries that led to his immediate death."
Payne was on vacation with girlfriend Kate Cassidy, 25, but she had left the country two days earlier.
In a TikTok the blonde beauty uploaded on Monday, October 14, Cassidy explained why she decided to go home to Florida while Payne stayed overseas.
"I love South America, but I hate staying in one place for too long," she said, noting their five-day trip turned into two weeks. "I was just like, I need to go home."
Payne has discussed his mental health and addiction struggles in the past and even admitted to having suicidal thoughts during his time with One Direction.
"I was worried how far my rock bottom was going to be. Where’s rock bottom for me? And you would never have seen it..." he spilled on a 2021 episode of "The Diary of a CEO" podcast. "There is some stuff that I have definitely never, never spoken about. It was really, really, really severe. And it was a problem. And it was only until I saw myself after that, I was like, 'Right, I need to fix myself.'
Daily Mail and BBC spoke to Payne's family.