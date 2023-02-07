Rita Ora Goes Nearly Nude In Sheer Dress Ahead Of The Grammy Awards — See Photos!
Another day, another bold outfit from Rita Ora!
On February 3, the singer, 32, hosted a private concert and party in partnership with Costa Brazil to celebrate her 10 years in music — and she made sure to turn heads in the process.
The "For You" songstress donned a sheer dress with black heels while she was on the red carpet. During the shindig, guests enjoyed cocktails and light bites at the Limitless Sunset residence.
Ora ended the night with an intimate performance.
Scroll through the gallery below to see the musical artist strut her stuff!
Ora's frock showed off her toned tummy.
Prior to the night out, the U.K. native showed off a lace dress via Instagram.
"Today feels like a #YouOnlyLoveMe kinda day 🖤 Let me know where in the world you're listening today!And if you're in the UK 🇬🇧, tune in to @ITV tonight at 7pm for #MaskedSingerUK 🕵🏼♀️," she captioned some photos.
While attending the Red Dress Collection Concert, which raised money for the American Heart Association, Ora also let some skin show during her performance.
"Thank you @goredforwomen for a beautiful evening ❤️ I’m so inspired by all the amazing work they do for women’s health, let’s take time to focus on ourselves and our bodies 🌹💃🏼❣️," she later wrote of the event.
While Ora was in New York City, she promoted her new album and shared her husband, Taika Waititi, inspired her in some way.
"Making a decision to really spend the rest of your life with someone is a kind of a big decision. So it got me writing again," she explained. "And I just really got inspired by love and — even though it sounds cheesy — all those sort of phases of meeting somebody and then do you really like them, do they like me, do I say that we're together, can we be exclusive, like, what is going on?"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"And that's what I wrote all my feelings about, and it's nice to capture the moment," Ora continued. "So, I feel like it's more than just music. It's a moment in life for me."