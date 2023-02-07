Rita Ora Goes Nearly Nude In Sheer Dress Ahead Of The Grammy Awards — See Photos!

While Ora was in New York City, she promoted her new album and shared her husband, Taika Waititi, inspired her in some way.

"Making a decision to really spend the rest of your life with someone is a kind of a big decision. So it got me writing again," she explained. "And I just really got inspired by love and — even though it sounds cheesy — all those sort of phases of meeting somebody and then do you really like them, do they like me, do I say that we're together, can we be exclusive, like, what is going on?"