Rob Gronkowski Trolls Tom Brady Over 'Hand Placement' In Shirtless Thirst Trap: 'You Gotta Show The Package'
Striptease or strip... please? Rob Gronkowski has some thirst trap pointers for his former teammate Tom Brady.
Though his criticism might not have to do with throwing a football, somehow the advice still comes down to "hand placement."
Gronkowski answered a few questions about his buddy's recent thirst trap while in attendance at Fox's Sports Day on Tuesday, February 7, just one day after Brady blessed his social media followers with a nearly nude mirror selfie.
"I don't think he did it right... his hand is not in the right place," the 33-year-old retired athlete quipped in regards to Brady's hand covering his manhood.
"He's covering up a little bit. You're not supposed to be covering up! That's what's supposed to be showing," Gronkowski joked to a reporter while letting out a laugh. "You gotta show the package, Tom."
Despite Brady's one mistake, the former NFL tight end confirmed, "everything looks good, beside his hand placement."
"When I saw that I was a little shocked," he admitted of Brady's Twitter and Instagram Story post, in which he even tagged Gronkowski to ask, "did I do it right?"
"It's uncharacteristic of him, for sure. But that's what we love about Tom," the four-time Super Bowl champion noted. "When he throws a curveball, it's always for the fun and it's always great to see him doing that."
Brady's drool-worthy thirst trap comes less than one week after the greatest football star of all time announced his official retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, February 1.
"Good morning, guys, I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring for good," the legendary quarterback revealed to the camera while he sat on the beach to record the Instagram video. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. So I won’t be long-winded."
"I think you only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year," Brady quipped, as he took to social media exactly one year prior to declare he would be stepping away from the sport — only to return 40 days later.
"So, really, thank you guys, so much, to every single one of you, for supporting me. My family, my friends, teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever, there’s too many. Thank you, guys, for letting me live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all," the father-of-three — who shares son Jack, 15, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, along with son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen — concluded.
Entertainment Tonight spoke to Gronkowski about Brady's thirst trap.