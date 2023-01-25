Tom Brady Offers Glimpse Of Fun-Filled Night With Kids After Expletive Rant Over His Career: 'In Other News...'
After getting wound up when asked about his career plans, Tom Brady chilled out with the children he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.
On Tuesday, January 24, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback offered a glimpse of his chaotic night with his brood on Instagram. Brady first posted a video of his daughter, Vivian, 10, as she goofed around on his treadmill.
After playing on the machine while facing the wrong way, Vivian — dressed in comfy pajamas — did a belly flop onto the bed. "In other news…the cutest roomie in the world x infinity,” the 45-year-old wrote alongside the video.
He followed up the comical upload with an adorable snap of his daughter and Benjamin, 13, messing around on the bed. The siblings had wide smiles plastered on their faces while Vivian's foot was pressed to her brother's chest.
“And in other news…2 monkeys monkeying around,” Brady wrote.
Brady's son with ex Bridget Moynahan, Jack, 15, was not featured in his social media posts.
The doting dad may have been hoping that his sweet snaps would distract the public from his recent expletive-filled rant about his future.
As OK! reported, the Super Bowl champ lost his cool on his "Let's Go!" podcast cohost Jim Gray when he asked him about his current mindset during the Monday, January 23, episode.
"If I knew what I was f***ing doing, I'd have already f***ing done it," Brady retorted, audibly annoyed, before calming down a bit to note, "I'm taking it a day a time."
The added pressure of what's next for Brady's NFL career — since his team is out of the playoffs — comes months after he and Bündchen announced their divorce in October 2022. Following weeks of speculation that the former power couple was on the outs, the coparents decided to end their 13 years of marriage.
It's unclear what was the last straw for the duo, but it was believed to have something to do with Brady prioritizing his career, as an insider previously spilled that the supermodel offered him an ultimatum to choose her or football.