Rob Gronkowski Laughs at Joke About Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's Relationship: 'How Did I Fall for That One?'

"Bill’s picked up a 24-year-old," host Caleb Pressley said on the YouTube series "Sundae Conversation."

"The Buffalo Bills?" Gronkowski questioned, to which Pressley replied, "No. Have you met Coach Belichick’s girlfriend?"

The Patriots alum cracked up at the joke about Belichick, who coached him for nine seasons.

"He got me," Gronkowski laughed. "How did I fall for that one?"