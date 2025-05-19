Rob Gronkowski Laughs at Joke About Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's Relationship: 'How Did I Fall for That One?'
Rob Gronkowski is finding humor in his former coach's latest romantic endeavor.
The retired NFL player, 36, couldn't hold back his laughter when a joke was made about Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson during a Sunday, May 18, interview.
"Bill’s picked up a 24-year-old," host Caleb Pressley said on the YouTube series "Sundae Conversation."
"The Buffalo Bills?" Gronkowski questioned, to which Pressley replied, "No. Have you met Coach Belichick’s girlfriend?"
The Patriots alum cracked up at the joke about Belichick, who coached him for nine seasons.
"He got me," Gronkowski laughed. "How did I fall for that one?"
Rob Gronkowski's Opinion on Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick
Gronkowski further detailed his opinion on the new relationship in another recent interview.
"In the back of your head, too, you're just thinking to yourself as well, 'When you were on the Patriots, the whole goal was to eliminate all the distractions that can possibly happen while you're on the team,'" the retired tight end said. "And 'don't bring those distractions to the team and in the locker room,' and we're just looking down at the program in North Carolina, and it feels like there are just distractions 24/7 down there. There's no football talk as well."
Cam Newton's Thoughts on Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson
Another one of Gronkowski's ex-teammates Cam Newton doubled down on Hudson being a "distraction."
"I find it extremely interesting for a person who always led with this: 'Do not be a distraction,'" Newton said in the Wednesday, May 14, episode of his podcast "4th & 1 with Cam Newton." "We talking more about Jordon Hudson than talking about who’s our starting quarterback. You can’t name me three players on North Carolina’s roster right now besides Jordon Hudson."
Belichick made the transition from the NFL to college football, as he now coaches at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
"The NFL locker room, they would've laughed at this," Newton continued. "Hey, Bill, what do you got going on? Now, you have that same situation with a 16-year-old that you’re trying to recruit. And you got to talk to his momma? This ain’t a good look."
Bill Belichick's 'CBS Mornings' Interview
Hudson, 24, sparked much controversy when she interrupted her 73-year-old boyfriend's CBS Mornings interview in April. When the NFL legend was asked how he met his woman, she sternly declared from behind the camera, "We're not talking about this."
Though some think she was being controlling, Gronkowski initially defended Hudson and said she was simply acting as his PR "representative."
"When you look at this situation and you say, 'This is his girlfriend jumping in,' I think that’s unfair," his former teammate Julian Edelman added during an episode of their podcast, "Dudes on Dudes." "I think she’s actually working with Coach Belichick in the professional world."