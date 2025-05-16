Bill Belichick’s Former Player Cam Newton Says Jordon Hudson Relationship Is a 'Distraction'

Belichick, 73, is now the head football coach at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a departure from his years of NFL experience.

"The NFL locker room, they would've laughed at this," Newton continued. "Hey, Bill, what do you got going on? Now, you have that same situation with a 16-year-old that you’re trying to recruit. And you got to talk to his momma? This ain’t a good look."

He sees his team expressing to him in the future, "Man, you got girl problems just like me."

The quarterback claimed that Hudson "made her way into relevance," and his former coach needs to "get [his] house in order" promptly.