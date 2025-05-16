Bill Belichick’s Former Player Cam Newton Says Jordon Hudson Relationship Is a 'Distraction'
Some of Bill Belichick's former NFL players do not approve of his relationship with Jordon Hudson.
In fact, ex-Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, 36, recently called out the coach for drawing his focus away from his current team.
Cam Newton's Thoughts on Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson
"I find it extremely interesting for a person who always led with this: 'Do not be a distraction,'" Newton said in the Wednesday, May 14, episode of his podcast "4th & 1 with Cam Newton." "We talking more about Jordon Hudson than talking about who’s our starting quarterback. You can’t name me three players on North Carolina’s roster right now besides Jordon Hudson."
Belichick, 73, is now the head football coach at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a departure from his years of NFL experience.
"The NFL locker room, they would've laughed at this," Newton continued. "Hey, Bill, what do you got going on? Now, you have that same situation with a 16-year-old that you’re trying to recruit. And you got to talk to his momma? This ain’t a good look."
He sees his team expressing to him in the future, "Man, you got girl problems just like me."
The quarterback claimed that Hudson "made her way into relevance," and his former coach needs to "get [his] house in order" promptly.
- Bill Belichick's Ex-Player Rob Gronkowski Concerned About 'Distraction' Jordon Hudson, 24, After Interview Scandal
- Bill Belichick Gushes Over 'Muse' Jordon Hudson in New Memoir After Interview Drama
- Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Quit Cheerleading and Apologized for Her 'Inability to Prioritize' the Team Amid Her Romance
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Rob Gronkowski's Opinion on Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson
Newton's Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski also aired out his concerns over the new relationship in a recent interview.
"In the back of your head, too, you're just thinking to yourself as well, 'When you were on the Patriots, the whole goal was to eliminate all the distractions that can possibly happen while you're on the team,;" the retired tight end explained of his coach for nine seasons. "And 'don't bring those distractions to the team and in the locker room,' and we're just looking down at the program in North Carolina and it feels like there are just distractions 24/7 down there. There's no football talk as well."
Jordon Hudson Impedes Bill Belichick's Interview
The 24-year-old ex-cheerleader made headlines after she interrupted her beau's CBS Mornings interview.
Reporter Tony Dokoupil asked how the couple met, to which she replied from behind the camera, "We’re not talking about this."
Gronkowski initially defended Hudson's actions, claiming she was acting appropriately as his PR "representative."
"When you look at this situation and you say, 'This is his girlfriend jumping in,' I think that’s unfair," his former teammate Julian Edelman added during an episode of their podcast, "Dudes on Dudes."
"I think she’s actually working with Coach Belichick in the professional world," he added.