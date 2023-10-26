'It's a Little Bit Too Much': Rob Gronkowski Urges the NFL to Not Show Taylor Swift During 'Every Single Play' at Travis Kelce's Football Games

Rob Gronkowski weighed in on how the NFL continues to focus on Taylor Swift showing up to Travis Kelce's football games as their romance continues to blossom.

"I would just say, 'Bye bye bye,' it's just a little bit too much," the 34-year-old athlete said on Kay Adams' daily morning show, Up & Adams, on Wednesday, October 25. "Yes, show her, maybe have her perform a song now since they're hyping her up every single week but we want more football. Yes, it's fine that you show her, but not every single play!"