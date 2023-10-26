'It's a Little Bit Too Much': Rob Gronkowski Urges the NFL to Not Show Taylor Swift During 'Every Single Play' at Travis Kelce's Football Games
Rob Gronkowski weighed in on how the NFL continues to focus on Taylor Swift showing up to Travis Kelce's football games as their romance continues to blossom.
"I would just say, 'Bye bye bye,' it's just a little bit too much," the 34-year-old athlete said on Kay Adams' daily morning show, Up & Adams, on Wednesday, October 25. "Yes, show her, maybe have her perform a song now since they're hyping her up every single week but we want more football. Yes, it's fine that you show her, but not every single play!"
"Show the players, show the players' celebrations," he said of the athletes.
As OK! previously reported, Kelce, 34, who sparked romance rumors with the pop star, 33, in September, has the same feeling on the matter, which he previously voiced during his podcast.
"I think it’s fun when they show who was at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching. But at the same time I think..." he said, to which his brother, Jason Kelce, replied, "They're overdoing it."
"They’re overdoing it a little bit for sure, especially my situation. [But] I think they’re just trying to have fun with it," Travis stated.
Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles, also said the NFL doesn't get that many celebrities to attend their games, unlike the NBA.
"NFL is like, 'Oh my god, look at all these A-list celebrities at the game, keep showing them, show 'em, show 'em…' You show them once, let them know they’re there, and after touchdowns you get a little clip, but it can’t be overboard with it. People are there to watch the game, right?" he noted.
Even if the NFL is going overboard, it seems like Travis' family approves of the "Cruel Summer" songstress.
According to Travis' father, Ed Kelce, the Grammy winner is “a very, very sweet, very charming, down-to-earth young woman," and when he first met her, he was blown away by how "very genuine" she was.
“I’ll tell you something very special that I noticed about Taylor the first time I met her,” Ed gushed. “We're sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around. Because in the suites everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can.”
“And I'm just thinking, I don't think she got the diva memo. She didn't get the spoiled musician. She doesn't know how to pull that off. And that really to me said a whole lot," he continued. “She's very smart. I mean, very. That comes through right away.”