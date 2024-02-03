Jason Kelce Says NFL Would Be 'Foolish' Not to Show Off 'Role Model' Taylor Swift Amid Claims She 'Ruined Football'
Jason Kelce is a Taylor Swift fan!
On Friday, February 2, the brother of the pop star’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, spoke about all the attention the NFL has put on Taylor since she debuted her relationship with the Chiefs tight end in September 2023.
“She’s a world star, she’s the quintessential artist right now in the world, singer-songwriter, immensely talented, an unbelievable role model for young women across the globe,” the Philadelphia Eagles center, 36, told a local Cincinnati news outlet.
Jason added: “I think that the NFL would probably be foolish not to show her and be a role model for all the young girls out there.”
The father-of-three pointed out the NFL would not feature her if people didn’t hope for it, noting, “The attention is there because the audience wants to see it. If people didn’t want to see it, they wouldn’t be showing it.”
As OK! previously reported, Taylor has received tons of backlash as of late for supposedly “ruining football,” due to sports organization’s constant coverage when she shows up to Travis’ games.
However, after a fan yelled the rude remark to her at the Sunday January 28 match, the 34-year-old defended herself, saying, “I didn’t do anything.”
Additionally, she explained how she does not have control over how much she is shown on TV during her Time interview.
“I’m just there to support Travis,” she said in December 2023. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”
On top of Jason coming to her defense, Charles Barkley had Taylor’s back on the Wednesday, January 31, episode of he and Gayle King’s show, King Charles.
“If you’re screaming at T-Swift saying she ruined [football], you’re just a loser. You’re just a loser or a jack---,” the NBA alum, 60, stated. “You can be A or B. One of the two.”
“Look at all the new people she’s brought to the NFL. You see young teen girls who are now watching football for the first time,” King, 69, said in agreement.
The pair’s guest sports commentator Bob Costas noted how Taylor’s possible presence at the 2024 Super Bowl could dramatically boost the game’s ratings.
“The NFL reigns supreme — not only over sports — but over all of American entertainment. … It’s the only thing that consistently aggregates huge audiences,” the 71-year-old began.
“Like 90 of the top 100 rated television shows in a given year are football games — almost all of them NFL games. And so you would think they couldn’t improve on that, but now they’ve tapped into another demographic,” he explained.