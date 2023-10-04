OK Magazine
'They're Overdoing It': Travis Kelce Slams the NFL for Featuring Taylor Swift at His Football Games

traviskelce taylorswift pp
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 4 2023, Published 12:18 p.m. ET

After Taylor Swift was spotted at Travis Kelce's football games twice in the past two weeks, the athlete is weighing in on the coverage of the new rumored couple.

"Let's get to it, is the NFL overdoing it?," Jason Kelce, 35, asked his brother on the latest episode of the "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce" podcast. "What’s your honest opinion? Take away your feelings for Taylor..."

traviskelce
Source: mega

Travis Kelce admitted the NFL is 'overdoing' it when it comes to Taylor Swift coverage.

"I think it’s fun when they show who was at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching. But at the same time I think..." Travis, 33, said, to which Jason, 35, replied, "They're overdoing it."

"They’re overdoing it a little bit for sure, especially my situation. [But] I think they’re just trying to have fun with it," the Kansas City Chiefs star added.

taylorswift chiefsgame
Source: mega

Taylor Swift has been to two of Travis Kelce's games.

During the Sunday, October 1, game against the New York Jets, the "Delicate" songstress, 33, brought her A-list crew, including Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner and Sabrina Carpenter, and they were all featured on the TV screen throughout the sporting match.

According to Jason, he thinks the NFL is not "used to celebrities coming to the games."

traviskelce pm
Source: mega

Jason Kelce asked his brother about Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce
"Like basketball has it figured out," he said. "They show them once or twice but then they get back to the game. NFL is like, 'Oh my god look at all these A-lIst celebrities at the game, keep showing them, show em, show em…' You show them once let them know they’re there and after touchdowns you get a little clip, but it can’t be overboard with it. People are there to watch the game right?"

"Yeah, they’re not there to get thrown on the TV," Travis added. "Cause you never know you get caught you know just throwing a big ol' cheeseburger in and you look like an idiot you know what I mean, there's just certain things ... You just don't want to be on TV at all times."

taylorswift chiefsgame
Source: mega

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce talk a lot, a source said.

As OK! previously reported, the pair made headlines after Travis invited Taylor to watch his game in Kansas City, Mo., in late September. The pop star gladly accepted the invite and was even spotted hanging out with his mom, Donna Kelce, in the stands.

Now, it seems like their relationship could be the real deal.

"They’re taking it day by day, but she has high hopes. She likes that he’s a normal, nice guy. He’s down-to-earth and isn't affected by fame," the insider dished.

"Taylor is at a point in her life where she’s no longer willing to hold back," another source added. "If something feels right — like it does with Travis — she’s jumping in with both feet. She’s very happy and loving life right now."

