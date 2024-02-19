Travis Kelce Understands Why People Are So Interested in His 'Special' Romance With Taylor Swift

Though they discussed plenty of football, Okmin also told Kelce, 34, "love looks good on you," to which he replied, "I appreciate that, thank you."

While he doesn't care about packing on the PDA in front of the cameras, he explained, "I do, you know, have a guarded approach to it. But at the same time, I know what me and Taylor have is special, so I get [the interest]."