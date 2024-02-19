Travis Kelce Understands Why People Are So Interested in His 'Special' Romance With Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce doesn't mind that people are watching his and Taylor Swift's every move.
While talking to sports reporter Laura Okmin prior to the February 11 Super Bowl, the athlete touched on how his romance with the singer has taken the world by storm.
Though they discussed plenty of football, Okmin also told Kelce, 34, "love looks good on you," to which he replied, "I appreciate that, thank you."
While he doesn't care about packing on the PDA in front of the cameras, he explained, "I do, you know, have a guarded approach to it. But at the same time, I know what me and Taylor have is special, so I get [the interest]."
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was asked about the Grammy winner's presence at his games, with the reporter noting that she's had a huge impact on the NFL.
Kelce said he was "very aware" of Swift's effect on the league, noting, "And obviously, this is mostly because Taylor’s in my life now and we got her [to be] part of Chiefs Kingdom, and sure enough, that brought an entire entourage of human beings who just love to support her and love to support everything that she’s about."
The "New Heights" podcast co-host thinks it's "beautiful" that the "Karma" crooner's presence at the sports events has brought daughters and fathers closer together.
As OK! reported, countless male football fans started complaining about Swift being at the games because the camera sometimes panned to her to see the superstar's reaction to different plays.
Expert Madeline Moitozo, the founder and CEO of Juniper Media, talked to OK! about why she thinks some guys have felt so outraged over the situation.
"Football, for many men, has been a refuge – a place where they can do the thing they want to do. So, for some, I think her presence feels a bit violating. They feel like this is their space and she is intruding on it," Moitozo explained to OK!. "It’s interesting because the reality of how much the camera goes to her is about .0035 percent of the game (roughly 44 seconds). It is minuscule, but powerful because of the territorialism."
"They don’t want her presence to impact the culture of football," she explained.
The musician has brushed off the drama, sharing in a December 2023 interview that she doesn't ask to be put on the screen.
"I don't how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once," Swift spilled. "I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads."