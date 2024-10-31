Christina Aguilera Shows Off Her Slim Figure While Wearing Seductive Leopard Halloween Outfit: Photos
Christina Aguilera is keeping her fans on their toes this Halloween season with yet another jaw-dropping look.
The pop icon, 43, took to Instagram on October 30 to show off her latest Halloween-inspired outfit: a seductive leopard-themed ensemble that flaunted her slim figure.
The sultry costume included a form-fitting leopard print dress, sparkly fishnet leggings and bold black sunglasses, all captured in an edgy, Halloween-themed photoshoot.
The blonde beauty captioned her post, “Halloween eve 🐆.”
Adding to the spooky glamour, Aguilera’s makeup featured a haunting touch with a “bleeding eyes” effect, created by artist Lora Arellano.
Her voluminous, platinum-blonde hairstyle, crafted by celebrity stylist Yuichi Ishida, completed the dramatic look, while her outfit and accessories were styled by the in-demand Chris Horan, who included an eye-catching, retro boombox as the perfect finishing touch.
Fans and friends showered her post with love.
Among them was longtime friend Paris Hilton, who left a heart-eyed emoji.
Other fans chimed in, with one writing, “Love you queen of Halloween 🎃❤️,” while another joked, “OooOooOooo SPOOKTINA!!!”
But the “Lady Marmalade” singer’s Halloween fun hasn’t been limited to just one look.
- Christina Aguilera Flaunts Her Weight-Loss in Tight Halloween Gown Amid Ozempic Rumors: Photos
- Showing Off Her Assets! Christina Aguilera's Most Sultry Moments Amid Her Shocking Weight-Loss: Photos
- Christina Aguilera Is 'Constantly Showing Off Her Body and Parading in Skintight Clothes' After Dramatic Weight Loss: Source
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Earlier this month, she shared a sneak peek at another costume, wearing a figure-hugging pumpkin-colored dress complete with a plunging spider-web neckline.
“My favorite time of the year,” she captioned the post, adding a playful jack-o’-lantern and ghost emoji.
Her bold Halloween style has sparked a lot of chatter online, with fans and followers debating whether the singer has turned to popular weight-loss medication, including Ozempic or undergone other cosmetic procedures.
The Burlesque alum fueled the conversation even further recently when she posted a clip on Instagram of herself heading to a Barry’s fitness class dressed in a sleek black outfit.
The clip drew attention to her noticeably slimmer figure, with fans speculating about her fitness journey.
Despite some of the online buzz, sources close to Aguilera say the singer is more confident than ever in her 40s.
“Christina’s all about looking as s--- as she can these days,” an insider revealed to Life & Style. “She’s constantly showing off her body and parading around in skin-tight clothes.”
And while Aguilera hasn’t addressed any specifics about her weight-loss journey, she has previously opened up about body image in an interview with Glamour, sharing some of the challenges she’s faced over the years.
“When you’re a teenager, you have a very different body than when you’re in your 20s,” Aguilera said. "I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, ‘Oh, she’s getting thicker.’ Then I had industry people: ‘They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager.’”
"I have a maturity now where I just don't give a f--- about your opinion," the blonde beauty added. "I'm not going to take it on. It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people's opinions of me are not my business."