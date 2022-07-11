Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance On Khloé Kardashian's Birthday Trip, Shares Sweet Snaps Of Daughter Dream

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Rob and Dream take Turks and Caicos!

Rob Kardashian and his five-year-old daughter, Dream, enjoyed a beachy vacation over the weekend, taking to the tropical island as a part of sister Khloé Kardashian’s ongoing 38th birthday celebration.

Dubbed “Kamp Koko,” a nod to Khloé’s long-running nickname, Rob took to Instagram, posting a few sweet snaps of his daughter and their luxe destination amid the beachy family outing.