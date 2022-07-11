Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance On Khloé Kardashian's Birthday Trip, Shares Sweet Snaps Of Daughter Dream
Rob and Dream take Turks and Caicos!
Rob Kardashian and his five-year-old daughter, Dream, enjoyed a beachy vacation over the weekend, taking to the tropical island as a part of sister Khloé Kardashian’s ongoing 38th birthday celebration.
Dubbed “Kamp Koko,” a nod to Khloé’s long-running nickname, Rob took to Instagram, posting a few sweet snaps of his daughter and their luxe destination amid the beachy family outing.
“Paradise with Dream,” wrote Rob alongside the carousel, which featured images of the duo enjoying the locale, the beach and a few fancy beverages. The Arthur George founder completed with caption with a series of vacation-themed emojis and the hashtag “#KampKoko.”
Rob wasn’t the only member of the Kardashian crew to post snippets of Khloé’s tropical birthday celebration on social media. Just one day after Rob uploaded the wholesome family photos, Kim Kardashian hit Instagram with a series of cute images featuring her and Khloé sporting matching black bikinis.
“Khloé’s Bday Trip,” the Skims exec captioned the photo, which she shared with her more than 323 million followers.
The birthday girl also got in on the fun. Alongside reposting one of Kim’s bikini photos on her own page, captioning the snap with a joke about one of her sister’s infamous Keeping Up With the Kardashians meltdowns. “We are still looking for that damn diamond,” she quipped. Meanwhile, the Good American co-founder uploaded several pictures depicting her enjoying the clear blue waters.
But to Rob, it seems there’s more to this family getaway than beaches and beverages. The trip comes just weeks after the sock designer settled a revenge porn lawsuit with former fianceé and Dream’s mother, model Blac Chyna.
The settlement came days ahead of their scheduled court date, with Page Six reporting that jurors had already been selected.