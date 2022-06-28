Caught! Rob Kardashian just made a rare — albeit, accidental — appearance on social media.

As the Kardashian fam was celebrating Khloé Kardashian's 38th birthday, Kim Kardashian was uploading tons of video footage from the house party, and at one point, while she was recording herself with a filter on, her younger brother passed by in the background.

The dad-of-one, 35, was sporting his signature getup: a baseball cap and t-shirt.