Sibling SupportRob Kardashian Came Out Of Hiding To Attend Khloé's Birthday Bash — See The Proof!
Caught! Rob Kardashian just made a rare — albeit, accidental — appearance on social media.
As the Kardashian fam was celebrating Khloé Kardashian's 38th birthday, Kim Kardashian was uploading tons of video footage from the house party, and at one point, while she was recording herself with a filter on, her younger brother passed by in the background.
The dad-of-one, 35, was sporting his signature getup: a baseball cap and t-shirt.
His presence at the family function came as a happy surprise to some, as he opted to stay back in California when Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got hitched in Italy last month. As OK! previously reported, a source claimed the reality star "really wanted to be there," but "he is still very much private and prefers low-key celebrations where there aren’t a lot of photographers."
"He doesn’t like being in the spotlight," added the insider. "The whole affair would have been too much for him."
Luckily for Kardashian, he was able to avoid the cameras earlier this month when his and ex Blac Chyna's revenge porn case was settled out of court. The terms of the agreement are still unclear, but on June 20, it was confirmed the trial wouldn't be moving forward. The exes share 5-year-old daughter Dream.
On the other hand, several of Kardashian's siblings, as well as mom Kris Jenner, had to be present for a lengthy legal battle against Chyna, who sued them for $100 million, claiming they prevented her show Rob & Chyna from filming a second season, therefore robbing her of income.
VICTORY! KHLOE KARDASHIAN REACTS TO FAMILY'S WIN IN DRAMATIC BLAC CHYNA LAWSUIT
She wound up losing the defamation lawsuit.
When Jenner was asked how she coped with the ordeal, she explained, "I live in my faith. And just hope that that's enough. I'm glad it's over, and I'm glad it's over for the girls."
While the actual trial wasn't captured by TV cameras, the drama will be mentioned in season two of Hulu's The Kardashians. "We weren't filming it," executive producer Danielle King explained. "We just got snippets along the way and it ended up unfolding into this really compelling story."