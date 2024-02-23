Rob Kardashian Honors Late Dad in Rare and Emotional Instagram Post: 'I Miss You Everyday'

"Happy Birthday Dad! Thank you for giving me only good memories with you," Rob, 36, wrote. "I miss you every day. I Love You so much 💙🥹💙."

Sister Khloé Kardashian chimed in via the comments section, writing, "He’s with you everyday Bobby!! Remember that. Look for his signs. He’s trying to show you daily. Never forget how much he loves you. He is so proud of the dad you are!!!!!! ❤❤❤."

Kourtney Kardashian also reacted to his kind post by penning, "❤I love u Bobby."