Rob Kardashian Honors Late Dad in Rare and Emotional Instagram Post: 'I Miss You Everyday'
Rob Kardashian made his first Instagram post in several months to pay tribute to his late father, Robert Kardashian.
On Thursday, February 22, the reality star posted a throwback photo of Robert with Kris Jenner to mark what would have been the patriarch's 80th birthday.
"Happy Birthday Dad! Thank you for giving me only good memories with you," Rob, 36, wrote. "I miss you every day. I Love You so much 💙🥹💙."
Sister Khloé Kardashian chimed in via the comments section, writing, "He’s with you everyday Bobby!! Remember that. Look for his signs. He’s trying to show you daily. Never forget how much he loves you. He is so proud of the dad you are!!!!!! ❤❤❤."
Kourtney Kardashian also reacted to his kind post by penning, "❤I love u Bobby."
Kourtney, Khloé and Kim all made their own posts for their dad as well.
"My Dad would have been 80 years old today. What I would give to sing him Happy Birthday and hear one of his funny jokes just one last time," Kourtney, 44, wrote. "He had the best sense of humor and made life so much fun, like every car ride, every meal, watching movies (we had a movie date every Wednesday night and he would show me an old movie each week)… he made it all so fun and special. Happy Birthday to the best Daddy in the world."
Khloé shared a montage of photos with an audio clip titled "Hold Space" playing in the background.
"I will forever hold space for you. Happy birthday daddy 🤍 I love you 🕊️thank you for everything 🤍Every memory. Every lesson. Every laugh. Every ounce of love. Thank you!" the Good American co-founder, 39, gushed.
The mom-of-two added that the "audio can be viewed as sad or beautiful. I choose beauty. I am not sad anymore."
"Of course I miss him every single day and wish he were here to meet our babies but I’m not sad. In fact, I feel blessed that I was chosen to have 19 years with the most incredible man I have ever known. Some people never get that. We did!" she explained. "Thank you for choosing such an incredible mommy to be by our side 🤍Thank you Lord for choosing us to be together. Thank you for guiding us daily. Happy birthday daddy!! Hold space for us 🤍🕊️."
Kim, 43, posted a black and white throwback snap and wished her dad a "Happy Heavenly Birthday!"
"I can’t believe you would have been 80 years old today. If you were here we would be in Vail skiing together celebrating! I can’t ski without thinking of you. I’ll always remember the trips and memories you created for us and never ever take those moments for granted," she continued. "God really blessed us with the most amazing thoughtful, patient, funny, charismatic, loving and kind dad. I sooo wish you were here to meet all of our babies and see the life we created but I know you’re somehow behind all of it. Thank you for being the best example of the purest love 🤍."