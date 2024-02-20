Khloé Kardashian Reveals Why She Skipped 2024 People's Choice Awards After Getting Backlash for Winning Best Reality Show
Khloé Kardashian revealed why she didn't make an appearance at the 2024 People's Choice Awards on Sunday, February 18, despite The Kardashians being nominated for "Best Reality Show."
"Wow! I truly don’t have the words to fully express my gratitude!!!! This is a short video of me trying to find the words 🤪 I am blown away!!!! I am so thankful! I love you so so much!! Truly! Words are just words but I hope you can feel my love and admiration for each and everyone one of you!! Thank you to everyone who voted. Thank you so much to @peopleschoice and to @kardashianshulu. I can’t believe I have won 6 years in a row. Truly I thought the first few years was a fluke or a sympathy win lol this is wild!!! God bless you all! I love you! I feel terrible I wasn’t there. D--- these migraines! Ugh ok I’ll stop rambling. I’m just so taken a back and excited 🤸🏼♀️🤸🏼♀️ wow! I still can’t get over this ♥️," the reality star, 39, captioned a video of herself via Instagram on February 19.
Though she's won in the past, the former TV host said she's still in shock.
“The very first couple of years I thought this has to be a fluke, people feel bad for me. It was like, sure, could be a mistake. I don’t know, but now this is my sixth year winning and that is sort of hard for my brain to understand and I don’t feel worthy," she admitted in the post.
“I do just wanna say why I wasn’t there last night. I suffer from really extreme migraines … there was not much else that could have kept me away from being there last night, so thank you guys,” she added.
The star received some positive comments from other celebrities, as Chrishell Stause wrote, "Congrats!!! 👏👏👏 The people’s princess 👑," while Christine Quinn added, "You deserve it all babe! 🌟 🥹💕."
Even the mom-of-two's brother, Rob Kardashian, added, "Congrats my buttercup 😍😍😍."
However, some followers weren't too happy about the win, as people thought Vanderpump Rules deserved to win, especially after how "Scandoval" went down.
"It actually makes zero sense that The Kardashians would win 'best reality show' over Vanderpump Rules," one person wrote about the Bravo show, which focused on Tom Sandoval cheating on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix last season, while another said, "It’s giving scam. It’s giving lies."
"It’s giving bought-and-paid-for," another person added.