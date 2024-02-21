OK Magazine
Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Joins Her in the Gym During Day Off From School: Photos

By:

Feb. 21 2024, Published 1:59 p.m. ET

Khloé Kardashian has mastered the art of multitasking!

Though daughter True Thompson had the day off from school on Tuesday, February 20, the reality star still needed to get in her daily workout, so the tot joined her for a sweat session in their home gym.

Khloé Kardashian's daughter joined her in the gym on a day off from school.

In a video shared to her Instagram Stories, the mom-of-two, 39, pushed a large piece of weighted equipment back and forth across the room with the 6-year-old standing on top of it.

"When the kids don't have school," Kardashian captioned the clip, which she also posted in black and white.

The star shares True and Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson.

While the Good American co-founder wore her regular workout gear and a baseball cap, her little one was still in her pajamas.

The next day, Kardashian revealed her daughter and son Tatum, who turns 2 in July, were hanging out inside a fort they made in the gym. She also snapped a mirror selfie to proudly show off her toned figure.

Kardashian is currently single

As OK! reported, Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson's kids live with her, but she does her best to stay amicable with the unfaithful basketball player, 32, for the sake of their children.

"With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course. But it's way harder to be nice," she explained in a recent interview. "It's way harder when you're really mad at someone, it's really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, 'Hi!'"

"I had to learn to take control of my feelings. There were so many times that my feelings got control of me and I was impulsive and I tweeted something or posted something and things that you regret," Kardashian confessed. "But in my opinion, I'll never regret being a nice person. Do I have days I want to be a petty b----? Of course! But I sort of do that privately."

The exes have been on and off since 2016.

"I want my kids to have beautiful relationships with their dad," she concluded. "And if we're blessed enough to have a dad that wants to be there and wants to show up and be hands-on, why would I prevent that from happening?"

The athlete also has a son with ex Jordy Craig, and though he fathered son Theo with Maralee Nichols, it hasn't been revealed as to whether he's met the tot yet. Theo was conceived while the NBA star was still dating Kardashian.

At first, the Canadian star denied being the father of Nichols' child, but a paternity test proved otherwise.

