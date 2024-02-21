Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Joins Her in the Gym During Day Off From School: Photos

As OK! reported, Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson's kids live with her, but she does her best to stay amicable with the unfaithful basketball player, 32, for the sake of their children.

"With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course. But it's way harder to be nice," she explained in a recent interview. "It's way harder when you're really mad at someone, it's really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, 'Hi!'"