'This Is Embarrassing': Kim Kardashian Labeled 'Desperate for Money' as She Sells Damaged Birkin Bag for $70K
Kim Kardashian is being called out for selling a used designer handbag for a crazy amount of money.
The other day, the reality star updated her family's Kardashian Kloset and added a Hermès Birkin purse, listing it for $70K — and fans were shocked to see that the bag wasn't even in tiptop shape.
On the website, the description said there's "some discoloration on handles and underside bottom corners" and "minor scratching on metal." In addition, it does not come with a CITES certificate.
"Seriously how desperate are they for money?" one person on Reddit asked. "And why does no one find it strange that these 'billionaires' are selling their second hand clothes? 😭."
"This is so embarrassing. Why don't they get it restored by H before selling it?" asked another, while a third person wrote, "The nerve to list at that price with all of the discoloration in the handles and wear & tear on the bottom and lower corners…. sKam artists."
The star has countless other items for sale, including shoes, jackets and pants.
The SKIMS founder is even selling pieces from Balenciaga, the controversial fashion label she realigned with despite their scandal.
As OK! reported, in 2022, the luxe label printed campaigns that featured children holding teddy bears wearing what appeared to be bondage gear. In addition, papers scattered around the models included statements from the U.S. Supreme Court decision's on child p---------- laws.
A few days after the scandal broke, the mother-of-four — who's an ambassador for the brand — spoke out.
"I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened," she stated via social media. "I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children."
It was reported that Kardashian then declined to sign a new deal with the label — however, she continued wearing their pieces.
In January 2024, she announced she was back with Balenciaga, sharing in a statement, "For several years now, Balenciaga’s designs have been a part of my many looks — and some of my most iconic fashion moments."
"This historic fashion house embraces modernity, craftsmanship and takes an innovative approach to design under Demna," she continued. "For me, this long-standing relationship is built on mutual trust and a commitment to doing what’s right. I’m excited about this next chapter for the brand and to become their ambassador."