Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance At Kris Jenner's Birthday Party — See Photo!

There he is! Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance at his mom Kris Jenner's birthday party in early November.

Kim Kardashian shared a black-and-white photo of herself with Kris, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, grandma MJ and the dad-of-one on Saturday, November 5.

"Happy Birthday mommy @krisjenner We had so much fun last night celebrating you and loved feeling what it’s like to be a version of you dressing up like you. It felt powerful and fun! That’s who you are! Hearing all of your friends give speeches about how no matter what you make the time and show up for each and every one of them made me happy they got a glimpse of what it’s like to be your daughter," the Skims founder captioned the photo. "No matter what you show up for me and all my siblings at any hour of the day and never ever complain when we all need your attention at the same time. Thank you for being the best teacher and I only hope I am half the mom you are because you are the absolute best. I love you so so so much."