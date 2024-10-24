or
Rob Lowe Reveals He and Demi Moore 'Briefly' Had a 'Fling' in the '80s

Rob Lowe revealed in a podcast appearance that he and Demi Moore 'briefly' had a 'fling' in the 80s.

Oct. 24 2024, Published 8:49 a.m. ET

Rob Lowe recently opened up about his past relationship with Demi Moore.

Speaking with Kelly Ripa on her podcast "Let’s Talk Off Camera," Lowe shed light on their short-lived romance during their time together as rising stars of Hollywood's Brat Pack. The pair costarred in the 1985 hit St. Elmo’s Fire, which became a defining moment in both their careers.

Ripa, 54, couldn't resist asking about their chemistry on set.

“Did you have a crush on her? Did you guys ever date? Did you all date each other? Was it like, just — was it a big romp?” she inquired.

Rob Lowe has two kids — John and Matthew — whom he shares with wife Sheryl Berkoff.

Lowe, 60, humorously responded, calling it a “big, big s-- orgy” amongst the film’s young cast.

“I mean, Demi and I briefly — I'm not telling tales out of school — we briefly had a thing,” he admitted, mentioning that their fling occurred before Moore’s high-profile engagement to Emilio Estevez, another Brat Pack member.

“Look, anytime you put young 20-something men and women together, hookups are inevitable,” he added.

Despite their history, Lowe and Moore have managed to maintain a friendship over the years. According to Lowe, the two are still in contact and even discussed the possibility of reuniting for a St. Elmo’s Fire sequel.

“It’s moving along,” Lowe revealed, hinting at the status of the film. “It’s going a little more slowly than I would have liked, but that’s a good thing because we’re trying to find the right writer and the right story. But all of the actors, everybody is on board. Everybody’s excited.”

Demi Moore appeared on Rob Lowe's podcast, 'Literally! With Rob Lowe,' in 2020.

Lowe teased more about what fans can expect from the potential sequel.

“It spoke to where we all were in our lives. Will we ever have the kind of deep friendships coming out of college and coming out of our early 20s? Will that last in our lives? And where are we headed now that we're really adults?” he explained.

“I think the theme of St. Elmo’s Fire today is that it's never too late for happiness,” Lowe continued. “You know, because our kids are out of school, and maybe some of us have been divorced … all the things that you deal with as you get to our ages, this is an opportunity to explore those themes with characters that people know and love."

“I actually think there's a lot to be said about why we're doing it and I'm super excited about it,” he added. “Hopefully we can pull it off.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Ripa couldn’t help but gush over the duo's on-screen connection, calling their chemistry “crazy good.” She pointed out how their 1986 romantic drama About Last Night remains a fan-favorite.

Lowe agreed, saying, “Of all the stuff I did in the ’80s, if I had to pick one, it would for sure be About Last Night.”

Demi Moore got divorced from Emilio Estevez in 1986.

Earlier this year, director Edward Zwick shared some unforgettable behind-the-scenes moments with Lowe and Moore in his new memoir, Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions: My Fortysomething Years in Hollywood.

He noted that Lowe had a particularly "embarrassing" mishap during one of his steamy scenes with Moore when he let out what sounded like a “loud and passionate groan.”

'St. Elmo's Fire' is a romantic comedy film, which was released in 1985.

As it turned out, he had torn his ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) during the scene.

“Pro that he is, Rob kept acting until I said, 'cut,’” Zwick wrote. "Demi was so emotionally available, and the camera loved her. Both actors were open and willing, especially given the nudity the scenes required."

Daily Mail reported on the details of Zwick's memoir.

