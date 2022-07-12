On and upward! Rob Marciano gushed over spending July 4 with his two kids, Madelynn, 10, and Mason, 4, just a few months after his wife, Eryn, secretly filed for divorce.

"Phenomenal Fourth of July Week with family and my two beach bum besties 😊🏖🦀💥🇺🇸🦞🤙," the dad-of-two captioned a slew of photos from his weekend at the beach.

Of course, people loved seeing the Good Morning America star enjoying some time off — especially during this difficult time period. One person wrote, "Looks like you all had a beautiful week and loads of fun!! So happy for you and your kids Rob!! ❤️❤️❤️ We sure miss you on GMA, hope you come back soon!! 🙌," while another added, "Such an memorable celebration for your kiddies ❤️🤍💙."

A third person added, "Love the father you are to your kids🙏🙏stay positive for those kiddos."