Moving On!Rob Marciano Gushes Over Spending Fourth Of July With His 2 Kids After Wife Eryn Secretly Files For Divorce
On and upward! Rob Marciano gushed over spending July 4 with his two kids, Madelynn, 10, and Mason, 4, just a few months after his wife, Eryn, secretly filed for divorce.
"Phenomenal Fourth of July Week with family and my two beach bum besties 😊🏖🦀💥🇺🇸🦞🤙," the dad-of-two captioned a slew of photos from his weekend at the beach.
Of course, people loved seeing the Good Morning America star enjoying some time off — especially during this difficult time period. One person wrote, "Looks like you all had a beautiful week and loads of fun!! So happy for you and your kids Rob!! ❤️❤️❤️ We sure miss you on GMA, hope you come back soon!! 🙌," while another added, "Such an memorable celebration for your kiddies ❤️🤍💙."
A third person added, "Love the father you are to your kids🙏🙏stay positive for those kiddos."
As OK! previously reported, Eryn submitted her petition to the Westchester, New York Supreme Court in June 2021, and an order for trial was filed nearly one year later on May 10.
After the documents were filed, Rob revealed how he's feeling about the situation. “The last couple of years have been very difficult,” the TV personality told Page Six. “I didn’t want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing. My focus now is on my kids.”
Meanwhile, it seems like Rob is focusing on himself and his tots. On July 9 he posted a cryptic message. "In times of crisis, go fly a kite," he wrote on his Instagram Story, which showed is legs leaning on his table as he gazed at the ocean.
Despite Rob's happily ever after coming to an end, it seems like he and Eryn are doing everything in their power to be a united front. For one, the meteorologist uploaded some photos from the foursome's trip to Disney World.
Eryn recently spoke highly of her ex, writing, “Happy Father’s Day to my 3💙💙💙. Missing my Dad today as always, but remembering to be grateful for the world’s best stepdad @gdpatterson07 and the love between @robertmarciano and our two littles. Dads are the best!”