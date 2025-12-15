Rob and Michele's Son Nick Reiner Had 'Violent' Reputation Before Viciously Killing Parents: Source

Article continues below advertisement

Those close to the family "instantly knew" Nick Reiner killed his parents, famous Hollywood director Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer Reiner. According to one longtime neighbor, the 32-year-old drug addict had a history of dangerous behavior before fatally slitting Rob and Michele's throats at their Los Angeles mansion on Sunday, December 14. "This is not the first time their son has been violent," the man, who wished to remain anonymous, told an outlet.

Nick Reiner Was Known to Be Dangerous

Source: @michelereiner/instagram Rob and Michele Reiner shared three children.

"I know of another incident a few years back with Nick, but I won’t say more than that," he revealed. "I just never thought it would ever get to this point." The resident also shared, "Rob was always heartbroken that his son couldn’t beat his addiction." He went on, "I know they wanted him to get help, go to rehab, but he wanted to get help while at home — he did not want to get treatment at a facility."

Source: mega A former classmate revealed she 'instantly knew' Nick killed his parents.

Moreover, a former classmate of Nick's said he had "always been troubled," and she "instantly knew it was him" upon hearing the news. Another neighbor of the When Harry Met Sally director, 78, and his wife, 68, echoed that sentiment, sharing they were not "surprised" to discover Nick had been arrested for his parents' murder. Though when probed to elaborate, the neighbor remained tight-lipped.

Meanwhile, neighborhood security guard Trevor Taufahema told the outlet, "You could tell something was a little off with him [Nick]." "He’s a strange individual, you know?" he added. "You can tell he had, like, some problems with drug addiction." Trevor continued, "I think he was homeless a few times, but I know he lived in this house."

Source: mega Nick Reiner slit his parents' throats at their Brentwood home on Sunday, December 14.

Nick was indeed homeless at certain points in his young adult life. He revealed as such while promoting his semi-autobiographical film, Being Charlie, which his father directed, in 2016. The screenwriter shared in an interview at the time that while the film was "not my life," the character of Charlie had a similar journey to his own. "I was homeless in Maine,” he recalled. "I was homeless in New Jersey. I was homeless in Texas. I spent nights on the street. I spent weeks on the street. It was not fun."

Nick's Sister Found Their Parents' Bodies

Source: mega Rob and Michele Reiner's daughter discovered their bodies.