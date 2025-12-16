or
Article continues below advertisement
Rob Reiner's Eerie Confession: Film Director Wanted to Keep Son Nick 'Safe' in Decade Leading Up to Gruesome Murder

image of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were stabbed by their son, Nick,
Source: MEGA

Rob Reiner was allegedly killed by his son Nick on December 14 in his Los Angeles home alongside his wife, Michele.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 16 2025, Updated 2:37 p.m. ET

Rob Reiner made a weird comment about his son Nick, a decade before his gruesome murder. The iconic filmmaker and his wife, Michele, were allegedly killed by Nick, 32, on December 14 in their Los Angeles home.

The Hollywood Reporter journalist Steven Zeitchik published a retrospective essay on Monday in which he looked back on a dinner interview he had with Rob, Nick and Michele back in 2015.

The Interview Went Down in 2015

image of The film director said Nick's drug addiction was 'hard' for him.
Source: MEGA

The film director said Nick's drug addiction was 'hard' for him.

In the article, Steven reflected on the "jarring" chat, noting that the This is Spinal Tap director became emotive when he discussed Nick's drug addiction and how "hard" the struggles were for the family to deal with.

“The number one job of any parent is to keep their child safe. And I hadn’t done that," Rob said.

image of Michele and Rob Reiner were killed in their Los Angeles mansion on Sunday.
Source: MEGA

Michele and Rob Reiner were killed in their Los Angeles mansion on Sunday.

“And now here I have done that,” the filmmaker went on. “I kept him safe. He came out alive.”

As for Steven, he wrote in his essay in relation to Rob's statement: "Here in 2025, the words kept ricocheting through my brain. Yes, Nick had come out alive. It was Rob that hadn’t.”

The interview took place at the Toronto International Film Festival 10 years prior, with the Reiner family coming out to support Nick's semi-autobiographical film, Being Charlie. The drama was inspired by Nick's drug issues and various rehab stints.

'Being Charlie' Was Based on Nick's Drug Problems

image of Nick has suffered with drug problems for most of his life.
Source: MEGA

Nick has suffered with drug problems for most of his life.

During the sit-down, Rob said how "proud" he was of Nick and of the project. "It’s incredible. He’s been through everything; it’s so hard, you’re in this position of no control. And how he’s sober, here on his 22nd birthday, and he wrote this movie," Rob gushed at the time.

The All in the Family actor also added how making Being Charlie with his son bonded them and made their relationship "so much closer.”

image of The incident happened shortly after the family went to Conan O'Brien's holiday party.
Source: MEGA

The incident happened shortly after the family went to Conan O'Brien's holiday party.

Nick stabbed Rob and Michele on Sunday following an argument the three had at Conan O'Brien's holiday party the night prior.

The couple's daughter Romy was the one who found their bodies around 3:30 p.m. and had called for medical help. Nick was arrested for murder and is currently being held without bail.

After the killings, Nick allegedly checked into The Pierside Santa Monica around 4 a.m., with hotel staff calling him "tweaked out." The workers also found his room's bathroom shower to be filled with blood, as well as more red liquid discovered on his bed.

