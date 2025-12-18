Rob Reiner's 'Entitled' Son Nick 'Wanted to Live a Life That Didn't Exist' Before Parents' Brutal Slayings, Says Insider

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner, who is accused of fatally stabbing his parents, Rob and Michele Singer Reiner, was considered “entitled,” according to sources close to the family. "Nick wanted to live a life that didn't exist,” a source told a news outlet in an interview published on Wednesday, December 17. "He didn’t want to do any work but expected to be loved the way the rest of his family was."

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Reiner's Son Nick Was Considered 'Entitled'

Source: Jake Reiner/Instagram Nick Reiner was arrested hours after the murder of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

Nick, who is known to have battled substance abuse and mental health issues in the past, was arrested on December 14 in connection with the stabbing deaths of the Hollywood filmmaker and his wife. The insider said that Rob and Michele, who were 78 and 68, respectively, at the time of their passing, "felt enormous guilt for so long that they couldn’t help Nick get his life together.”

Article continues below advertisement

Rob and Nick Reiner Collaborated on 2015 Film

Source: Build Series/Instagram Nick and Rob Reiner collaborated on a 2015 film loosely based on Nick's struggles with addiction.

The father-son duo collaborated on the 2015 film, Being Charlie, which Nick co-wrote, loosely based on his own struggles with addiction. The insider explained that the couple, who tied the knot in 1989, hoped the project “would help build Nick's confidence in the industry and in himself." Nick faces two charges of first-degree murder in the slayings of Rob and Michele. He appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday, December 17, after failing to be medically cleared the day before.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner Faces Possible Death Penalty

Source: MEGA Nick Reiner could possibly face the death penalty after being arrested in connection to the death of his parents.

Nick's next court appearance is scheduled for January 7, 2026. If convicted, the charges carry a maximum sentence of life without parole or the death penalty. Nick hinted at his turbulent relationship with his father in one of their final interviews while promoting their 2015 project. During the press run, they admitted their bond grew while working together on set. “I mean, you know, we got into issues [but] … the whole process for me, it did make me understand him a lot more and I think it made me a better father, hopefully it did,” Rob, who directed the film, said at the time.

Nick Reiner Hinted at Turbulent Relationship With Father

Source: MEGA Nick Reiner confessed he 'didn't bond a lot' as a child with his father.