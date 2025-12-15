Rob Reiner's Final Conversation With Actor Eric Idle Revealed Before His Tragic Murder: 'A Lovely Man'
Dec. 15 2025, Published 12:42 p.m. ET
Actor Eric Idle is remembering the last conversation he had with Rob Reiner before his horrific murder on December 14.
The comedian, 82, shared that he spoke with the Princess Bride director the night he was allegedly killed by his son, Nick.
Eric Idle Met Rob Reiner Through the Late Director's Father Carl
“Rob Reiner was a lovely man,” Eric penned on X Monday morning. “I spoke to him last night for over an hour.”
"I always enjoyed his company," the British comedian went on, adding that he met him at Rob's dad Carl Reiner's residence in 1975. Carl, who died in 2020, was also an accomplished actor and filmmaker.
"I met him at his Dad's in 1975. He was telling me about fiming at Stonehenge and his thoughts for the future. This is so awful. I shall miss him. A clever, talented and very thoughtful man. So awful," Idle went on.
Rob and his wife, Michele, were reportedly stabbed to death at their Los Angeles home by Nick, 32, on Sunday afternoon. Their bodies were found by their 28-year-old daughter Romy. Nick was also recently arrested and is being held on a $4 million bond.
Many entertainers from across Hollywood are mourning the loss of the Stand By Me director and Michele.
Stars Such as Ben Stiller and Kathy Bates Sent Their Condolences
“What a huge loss. Rob Reiner was one of my favorite directors," actor Ben Stiller wrote on social media. "He was a kind caring person who was really really funny. I didn’t know him well but was always a fan."
Kathy Bates, who starred in Rob's 1990 horror thriller Misery and ultimately won an Academy Award for her performance, also sent her condolences.
“I’m horrified hearing this terrible news," she said in a statement. "Absolutely devastated. I loved Rob. He was brilliant and kind, a man who made films of every genre to challenge himself as an artist. He also fought courageously for his political beliefs. He changed the course of my life."
Former president Barack Obama also tweeted out well-wishes for Reiner's family, saying he was "heartbroken by the tragic passing of Rob Reiner and his beloved wife, Michele."
"Rob’s achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen. But beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of people—and a lifelong commitment to putting that belief into action," Barack, 64, continued.
Rob, who was a staunch Democrat, was blasted by President Donald Trump on Truth Social shortly after his passing. Donald, 79, bashed him, claiming the filmmaker passed away "due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME."