'We Will Miss Them Forever': Billy Crystal Reflects on 'Passionate' and 'Brave' Pal Rob Reiner and Wife Michele After Tragic Murders

Billy Crystal and his wife, Janice Crystal, are mourning the loss of their longtime friend Rob Reiner, after the actor and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were murdered. In a joint statement released two days after the tragedy, Billy and a close circle of Hollywood friends paid tribute to the filmmaker’s lasting legacy — both on screen and off.

Source: MEGA Billy Crystal honored Rob Reiner and his wife in a moving statement.

“Rob was also a passionate, brave citizen, who not only cared for this country he loved, he did everything he could to make it better and with his loving wife, Michele, he had the perfect partner. Strong and determined, Michele and Rob Reiner devoted a great deal of their lives for the betterment of our fellow citizens… They were a special force together-dynamic, unselfish and inspiring. We were their friends, and we will miss them forever,” the statement read.

Source: MEGA Friends praised Rob Reiner’s talent, kindness and leadership.

The homage also highlighted Rob’s deep love for filmmaking. “Going to the movies in a dark theater filled with strangers having a common experience, laughing, crying, screaming in fear, or watching an intense drama unfold is still an unforgettable thrill. Tell us a story audiences demand of us,” the message continued. “Absorbing all he had learned from his father Carl [Reiner] and his mentor Norman Lear, Rob Reiner not only was a great comic actor, he became a master story teller. There is no other director who has his range. From comedy to drama to ‘mockumentary’ to documentary he was always at the top of his game. He charmed audiences. They trusted him. They lined up to see his films.”

He added. “His comedic touch was beyond compare, his love of getting the music of the dialogue just right, and his sharpening of the edge of a drama was simply elegant. For the actors, he loved them. For the writers, he made them better. His greatest gift was freedom. If you had an idea, he listened, he brought you into the process. They always felt they were working as a team. To be in his hands as a filmmaker was a privilege, but that is only part of his legacy.”

Source: MEGA Billy Crystal was allegedly seen getting emotional near the family's home.

The tribute ended with a powerful film reference that captured the depth of the loss. “There is a line from one of Rob’s favorite films, It’s a Wonderful Life, ‘Each man’s life touches so many other lives, and when he isn’t around, he leaves an awful hole, doesn’t he?’ You have no idea,” they concluded.

The joint statement was shared with The Associated Press on Tuesday, December 16, by the Crystals, Albert and Kimberly Brooks, Martin Short, Alan and Robin Zweibel, Larry David and Ashley Underwood, Marc Shaiman and Lou Mirabal, Barry and Diana Levinson, and Ambassador James Costos and Michael Smith.

As OK! previously reported, Billy and Janice allegedly rushed to the pair's Brentwood home as news of the tragedy spread, hoping “to say their goodbyes.” When police later blocked off the property, Billy appeared visibly shaken. He was seen walking arm in arm with his wife, his hands covering his face as if wiping away tears.

Source: MEGA Nick Reiner is facing two counts of first-degree murder with a special circumstance alleging multiple murders.

The 77-year-old actor was also spotted alongside friend Larry. A neighbor told ABC 7 Los Angeles that Billy “looked like he was about to cry.” Rob and Michele’s daughter Romy Reiner allegedly discovered her parents’ bodies and called for medical help around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 14.

Police later identified Rob and Michele’s youngest son, Nick Reiner, as the suspect. Romy reportedly told authorities that Nick could be “dangerous” and named him as a person of interest. He was not at home when officers arrived.