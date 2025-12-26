Who Were Rob Reiner's Famous Friends? Albert Brooks, Kathy Bates and More Stars Closest to the Late Director

Article continues below advertisement

Alan and Robin Zweibel

Source: MEGA Rob Reiner's friends paid tribute to him following his death on December 14.

Rob Reiner's death left a lasting void in the hearts of his closest friends in the industry. In a statement to The Associated Press, several of Rob and Michele Reiner's famous pals remembered the slain couple after they were stabbed to death in their Brentwood home on December 14. Alan and Robin Zweibel signed the message alongside Billy Crystal, Janice Crystal, Albert Brooks, Kimberly Brooks, Martin Short, Larry David, Ashley Underwood, Marc Shaiman, Lou Mirabal, Barry Levinson, Diana Levinson, Ambassador James Costos and Michael Smith. "Going to the movies in a dark theater filled with strangers having a common experience, laughing, crying, screaming in fear, or watching an intense drama unfold is still an unforgettable thrill," the statement began. "Tell us a story audiences demand of us. Absorbing all he had learned from his father Carl and his mentor Norman Lear, Rob Reiner not only was a great comic actor, he became a master story teller." It added, "There is no other director who has his range. From comedy to drama to 'mockumentary' to documentary he was always at the top of his game. He charmed audiences. They trusted him. They lined up to see his films." Rob's friends praised his comedic touch and the ways he worked on the films, noting the filmmaker always "brought" everyone "into the process" by listening to their ideas. "They always felt they were working as a team. To be in his hands as a film maker was a privilege but that is only part of his legacy," the statement continued. They also called the All in the Family actor a "passionate, brave citizen, who not only cared for this country he loved, he did everything he could to make it better and with his loving wife Michele, he had the perfect partner." The statement ended with a quote from one of Rob's favorite films It's a Wonderful Life, which read, "Each man's life touches so many other lives, and when he isn't around, he leaves an awful hole, doesn't he?"

Article continues below advertisement

Albert and Kimberly Brooks

Source: MEGA Albert Brooks talked about his 'oldest friend' in an interview.

In the one-hour special CBS News: Rob Reiner – Scenes from a Life, which aired on December 21, Albert opened up about his "oldest friend" whom he had known the longest. "I met him when I was 14 years old," he said. "I'm still in that not believing it stage." Albert, who attended Beverly Hills High School with Rob, admitted he often finds himself dialing Rob's number but later stops. "I know it happened, but, you know, I'm driving around and all of a sudden — I actually two days ago, I called his number," he added.

Article continues below advertisement

Ambassador James Costos and Michael Smith

Source: MEGA James Costos issued a joint statement with Michael Smith.

James and Michael were both heartbroken by the "tragic loss" of their "dear friends." "Michael and I were so fortunate to know them for a lifetime and to experience their generosity, spirit and the joy they brought to everyone around them," he wrote on Instagram. "Above all, they were deeply loving, proud parents and their devotion to their children was always front and center, and they worked tirelessly to advance early childhood development, believing that investing in young children was essential." The ambassador said he will honor the late couple's legacy everyday through his work with the Human Rights Campaign. James concluded the post by expressing how the loss "is simply devastating and [his] heart is everyone who loved them." "Rob and Michele will live on in the values they stood for, the creativity they shared and the countless lives they touched. They will be deeply missed and forever remembered," he continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Annette Bening

Source: MEGA Annette Bening worked with Rob Reiner in the 1995 film.

Annette Bening, who worked with Rob in the 1995 film The American President, also appeared in the CBS News special. Following the filmmaker's death, she reminisced how Rob ensured the cast and crew could still have quality time with their families while filming. "On the set, he had that kind of enthusiasm that is infectious. The leader sets the tone, right? So he was wonderful that way. And a real avid family man," said Annette. "He would insist that the day ended at a same time, which in show business is kind of unusual. But, he said, 'No, we want everyone to be able to have dinner with their kids.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Barry and Diana Levinson

Source: MEGA Barry and Diana Levinson also signed the group statement.

Barry and Diana, who wed in 1983, were among the closest friends of Rob and Michele. They signed the statement along with the other pals and collaborators of the late couple.

Article continues below advertisement

Billy and Janice Crystal

Source: MEGA A neighbor said Billy Crystal 'looked like he was about to cry' when he was spotted at the Reiner family's house.

Rob and Billy's friendship began in the 1970s long before they collaborated in the 1984's This Is Spinal Tap, 1987's The Princess Bride and 1989's When Harry Met Sally… In a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter, Billy shared his impression of Rob after they were cast as best friends in Norman's All in the Family. "What impressed me the most about Rob was, one, he was so genial, but two, he was so smart... It's a very impressive combination of talents that I first met — plus, he was just hilarious," he noted.

Article continues below advertisement

Christopher Guest

Source: MEGA Christopher Guest worked with Rob Reiner in the latter's mockumentary 'This Is Spinal Tap.'

Christopher Guest and his wife, Jamie Lee Curtis, were "numb and sad and shocked" by the gruesome deaths of their "dear friends." "Our ONLY focus and care right now is for their children and immediate families, and we will offer all support possible to help them," they said. "There will be plenty of time later to discuss the creative lives we shared and the great political and social impact they both had on the entertainment industry, early childhood development, the fight for gay marriage, and their global care for a world in crisis." They added, "We have lost great friends. Please give us time to grieve."

Article continues below advertisement

Jerry O'Connell

Source: MEGA Jerry O'Connell met Rob Reiner when he auditioned for 'Stand by Me.'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Jerry O'Connell was emotional as he recalled his fond memories with Rob during his appearance in the CBS special. "Rob Reiner heard I was in L.A. and he took me out to lunch," he said. "He didn't have to do that. It was months after the movie came out. He's a busy man, and he took a 12-year-old me out to lunch to be like, 'Thanks so much. What a great movie.'" He tearfully declared that lunch "meant so much" to him, adding, "It's just stuff that kids need to hear." Unlike other adults in his life, Rob reportedly encouraged him to "sit on your hands and shut up." "The boss man, who we all trusted, was saying man don't sit on your hands and don't shut up you have to be you," Jerry reflected. "And I've been chasing that feeling of Rob coming over and saying that to me for my entire life since then."

Article continues below advertisement

Kathy Bates

Source: MEGA Rob Reiner and his wife suffered 'multiple sharp force injuries.'

In the CBS special, Kathy Bates got candid about her role in Rob's 1990 film Misery, growing emotional while remembering her friend who "changed the course" of her life. "If I hadn't done Misery, it would be like George Bailey going back and seeing what his life would have been like if he had never been there," Kathy said. "I wouldn't have had some of the friends that I have now. I wouldn't have had the richness in my life. I quite frankly probably would have stayed in the theater and I doubt I would have had a movie career. I might have dropped out altogether."

Article continues below advertisement

Kiefer Sutherland

Source: MEGA The CBS special featured past interviews with Rob Reiner.

Kiefer Sutherland recounted the "extraordinary day" filming with Rob on the set of A Few Good Men in 1992. "No one said a word, and Rob went up to Jack Nicholson and whispered in his ear, 'Do you want to do another one?' And Jack Nicholson said, 'Well, we're here,'" he said in the CBS special, referring to the courtroom scene in which Colonel Nathan Jessup exclaimed, "You can't handle the truth!" "So they did another one, and it was just as extraordinary," said Kiefer. Although they planned to shoot for the entire day, Rob was satisfied with the scene that he reportedly called it a day since he "could not ask for anything more."

Article continues below advertisement

Larry David and Ashley Underwood

Source: MEGA Larry David went to the Reiner family home on the night of December 14 after hearing the news.

Larry and Ashley were also part of Rob and Michele's close-knit circle. The Curb Your Enthusiasm star was seen at the director's home on the night of December 14 after reports of his death emerged.

Article continues below advertisement

Mandy Patinkin

Source: MEGA Mandy Patinkin honored Rob Reiner's legacy in the special.

Welling up, Mandy Patinkin praised Rob for working hard to make her the "best human being [she] could be." "One time he said to me, 'I just wish you could get out of your own way.' And I haven't been able to achieve that to this day, but I won't quit trying. He cared about my nature. He showed it to me over and over again," she continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Marc Shaiman and Lou Mirabal

Source: MEGA Marc Shaiman appeared in an interview where he discussed how Rob Reiner played a key role in his career.

In addition to signing the joint tribute for Rob, Marc appeared in an interview where he emotionally declared he is not going to delete his conversations with the late Sleepless in Seattle star. "I want to keep those texts I even, I know it sounds macabre, but I still want to text Rob and Michele," he said. "Just can't believe it."

Article continues below advertisement

Martin Short

Source: MEGA Martin Short spoke out in the emotional joint tribute.

A close friend of Rob, Martin Short joined the other stars in the joint tribute following the actor-director's death.

Article continues below advertisement

Michael Douglas

Source: MEGA Michael Douglas' son also had drug issues.