'Numb' Romy and Jake Reiner Leaning on Each Other After Parents Rob and Michele Were Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Brother Nick
Allie Fasanella
Dec. 22 2025, Published 11:33 a.m. ET

Romy and Jake Reiner are said to be leaning on each other after their parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, were tragically murdered — allegedly at the hands of their brother Nick. It's been just over a week since the beloved Hollywood director and his wife were discovered fatally stabbed at their home in Brentwood, Calif. Per an insider, the siblings are beside themselves with grief. "She [Romy] and Jake are numb right now," the source told an outlet.

Romy Reiner 'Lived in Fear' of Brother Nick

Source: @michelreiner/instagram Rob and Michele Reiner shared three children.

The same insider shared that Romy, 28, supposedly "lived in fear" of her brother Nick long before the gruesome deaths of their parents. "It feels like Romy has been scared of Nick since she was a child," they said. "Even before his drug addiction, his outbursts were frightening because they seemed to come out of nowhere," the source continued. "She tried to stay out of his way as much as she could, but it wasn’t easy."

Source: @jakereiner/instagram Nick Reiner has been charged with his parents' brutal murder.

According to the source, Romy "didn’t even like the idea of him living across the street from her." Nick had reportedly been living in Rob and Michele's guest house, which he previously bragged about destroying. "But she knew they moved him in so they could keep a close eye on him and give him a roof over his head," they added. "There were plenty of times when Romy would be upset with Nick, and naturally that made her much closer to Jake."

Nick Was Diagnosed with Schizophrenia Before Parents' Murders

Source: @michelreiner/instagram Michele Reiner often shared family photos on Instagram.

It was revealed on Friday, December 19, just days after Nick was formally charged with his parents' slayings, that the troubled drug addict had been diagnosed with schizophrenia at some point prior. A report claimed the 32-year-old was recently prescribed a new medication that caused "alarming" behavior and made him act "erratic and dangerous." He allegedly entered a treatment facility about "three to four weeks" before the tragedy, which led to doctors putting him on a new medication that worsened his behavior. An insider claimed Nick's drug abuse didn't help. "Nick was out of his head," one source noted.

Source: @michelreiner/instagram Romy and Jake Reiner are leaning on each other after their parents' tragic deaths.