Person of Interest Nick Reiner Said He Was 'More Than a Spoiled Rich Kid' Before Tragically Killing His Parents

Nick Reiner seemed to have tension with dad Rob Reiner before the famous film director's alleged murder. Just one day after the 32-year-old was arrested following his parents' deaths, an interview resurfaced of him reflecting on being the son of a Hollywood star. When discussing a screenplay he wrote, Being Charlie, in 2016, he recalled fading into the background of the late actor's successes.

Source: @BUILD Series/YOUTUBE Nick Reiner suffered from substance abuse.

“I live under quite a shadow,” he said at the time. “It’s annoying questioning every friendship you’ve ever been in: ‘Is it me, or who had me?’” Nick has been open about his substance abuse issues over the years, which he alludes to in his film. The All in the Family alum never encouraged his kids to “just say no to drugs.” “I’m a child of the ’60s, so I would have felt I was a hypocrite,” said Rob, who directed Being Charlie. “There wasn’t anyone I knew who didn’t do something … People go through a period and come out the other end.” After finding Nick with drugs at age 15, he shipped him off to rehab. Since then, the screenwriter has visited 18 facilities. “To be honest, we overreacted,” Rob admitted. “It’s one thing to keep someone safe, but most of these programs are punitive.”

Source: MEGA Michele and Rob Reiner were found dead in their house.

Eventually, Nick wound up on the streets of Texas, Maine and New Jersey. “It was alright. It was a change of scenery!” he joked. “I’m so grateful I’m still alive, and I can say I’m more than a spoiled rich kid." He revealed that writing Being Charlie helped him “understand” his father better. “The hardest part was realizing I didn’t know anything, and should probably listen to him because he’s been doing this for years,” he said. “I’m lucky to have really caring parents who were able to say they made mistakes, and made it easier for me to say so, too.”

Source: MEGA Nick Reiner allegedly murdered his parents.

Per a Monday, December 15, report, Nick was arrested for murdering his mother, Michele Singer Reiner, and Rob. The 32-year-old’s sister, Romy, called the police and told them to consider him a “suspect" because he was "dangerous." Rob was 78 at the time of his passing, while Michele was 68. "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time," said a spokesperson for the family.

Source: MEGA Rob and Michele Reiner were found with stab wounds.