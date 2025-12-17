or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Rob Reiner News, Updates, and Gossip from OK! Magazine
OK LogoNEWS

Rob Reiner's Son Nick Caught Calmly Walking Near Film Director's Home Within Hours of His Parents' Brutal Murders

Split photo of Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner Singer and Nick Reiner.
Source: MEGA; Jake Reiner/Facebook

Nick Reiner was arrested for the murders of his parents, Rob and Michele.

Profile Image

Dec. 17 2025, Published 11:57 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Rob Reiner's son Nick was seen calmly walking near his parents' Brentwood, Calif., home within hours of allegedly murdering his mom and dad.

In newly released surveillance footage, the troubled drug addict, 32, was captured on camera strolling past a gas station just before midnight on Saturday, December 13.

The video, obtained by The New York Post, featured Nick in jeans, a long-sleeved shirt and a hat, as he carried a backpack over his shoulder and walked in the opposite direction of both the security camera and the Reiners' Los Angeles home.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Nick Reiner was accused of slitting his parents Rob and Michele's throats in the middle of the night.
Source: @michelereiner/Instagram

Nick Reiner was accused of slitting his parents Rob and Michele's throats in the middle of the night.

The gas station where Nick was caught on film is located just blocked away from Rob and his wife Michele Singer Reiner's Southern California mansion — where their son was accused of taking a knife to their throats and killing the couple during the "early morning hours" of Sunday, December 14.

Hours after his neighborhood stroll and allegedly murdering his mom and dad, Nick reportedly checked into The Pierside Santa Monica at approximately 4:15 a.m. on Sunday using his own credit card.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner's Hotel Room Shower Was Allegedly 'Full of Blood'

Image of Rob Reiner's son Nick battled extreme substance abuse and mental health issues throughout most of his life.
Source: MEGA

Rob Reiner's son Nick battled extreme substance abuse and mental health issues throughout most of his life.

Hotel staffers didn't notice any signs of blood or cuts on Nick's body, however, they later discovered the shower inside of his room "full of blood," according to TMZ. Blood stains were also said to have been found on the bed, with sheets covering the room's windows.

Eyewitnesses at the hotel claimed Nick looked "tweaked out" while checking in and allegedly purchasing four Heineken beers and a bottle of water inside of the lobby shop.

The beers were supposedly nonalcoholic, though it's unclear if Nick, who appeared to be high on some sort of stimulant, knew the drinks were substance-free.

MORE ON:
Rob Reiner News, Updates, and Gossip from OK! Magazine

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Rob Reiner's daughter Romy discovered his dead body on Sunday, December 14.
Source: @michelereiner/Instagram

Rob Reiner's daughter Romy discovered his dead body on Sunday, December 14.

While Nick was taken into police custody by Sunday evening, a Los Angeles Police Department Robbery-Homicide detective arrived at the Santa Monica hotel at the hotel around 1 a.m. on Monday, December 15, looking for a murder weapon, blood or other evidence linked to Rob and Michele's brutal murders.

A law enforcement source told the news outlet the detective informed the front desk receptionist he needed to investigate the room where Nick had stayed in, expressing concern that the mentally-ill screenwriter may have "cleaned up" and "disposed of evidence connected to a high-profile crime.

Nick Reiner's Hotel Room Sealed Off as Crime Scene

Image of Rob and Michele Reiner were reportedly in bed when they were killed.
Source: MEGA

Rob and Michele Reiner were reportedly in bed when they were killed.

The investigator was then informed of Nick's hotel room number, 207, and proceeded to do a search of the room while immediately taping it off as an active crime scene. The entire second floor has also been sealed off by LAPD amid an ongoing investigation into Rob and Michele's tragic deaths.

As OK! previously reported, Nick was formally charged on Tuesday, December 16, with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of his parents. He faces an additional special allegation of using a dangerous and deadly weapon — a knife — to kill his mom and dad.

Rob and Michele were reportedly found in bed with their throats slit at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday after their daughter Romy received a call from a massage therapist — who informed her the Reiners were not responding or opening the gate of their Brentwood mansion for a scheduled appointment.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.