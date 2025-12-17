Rob Reiner's Son Nick Caught Calmly Walking Near Film Director's Home Within Hours of His Parents' Brutal Murders

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Reiner's son Nick was seen calmly walking near his parents' Brentwood, Calif., home within hours of allegedly murdering his mom and dad. In newly released surveillance footage, the troubled drug addict, 32, was captured on camera strolling past a gas station just before midnight on Saturday, December 13. The video, obtained by The New York Post, featured Nick in jeans, a long-sleeved shirt and a hat, as he carried a backpack over his shoulder and walked in the opposite direction of both the security camera and the Reiners' Los Angeles home.

Source: @michelereiner/Instagram Nick Reiner was accused of slitting his parents Rob and Michele's throats in the middle of the night.

The gas station where Nick was caught on film is located just blocked away from Rob and his wife Michele Singer Reiner's Southern California mansion — where their son was accused of taking a knife to their throats and killing the couple during the "early morning hours" of Sunday, December 14. Hours after his neighborhood stroll and allegedly murdering his mom and dad, Nick reportedly checked into The Pierside Santa Monica at approximately 4:15 a.m. on Sunday using his own credit card.

Nick Reiner's Hotel Room Shower Was Allegedly 'Full of Blood'

Source: MEGA Rob Reiner's son Nick battled extreme substance abuse and mental health issues throughout most of his life.

Hotel staffers didn't notice any signs of blood or cuts on Nick's body, however, they later discovered the shower inside of his room "full of blood," according to TMZ. Blood stains were also said to have been found on the bed, with sheets covering the room's windows. Eyewitnesses at the hotel claimed Nick looked "tweaked out" while checking in and allegedly purchasing four Heineken beers and a bottle of water inside of the lobby shop. The beers were supposedly nonalcoholic, though it's unclear if Nick, who appeared to be high on some sort of stimulant, knew the drinks were substance-free.

Source: @michelereiner/Instagram Rob Reiner's daughter Romy discovered his dead body on Sunday, December 14.

While Nick was taken into police custody by Sunday evening, a Los Angeles Police Department Robbery-Homicide detective arrived at the Santa Monica hotel at the hotel around 1 a.m. on Monday, December 15, looking for a murder weapon, blood or other evidence linked to Rob and Michele's brutal murders. A law enforcement source told the news outlet the detective informed the front desk receptionist he needed to investigate the room where Nick had stayed in, expressing concern that the mentally-ill screenwriter may have "cleaned up" and "disposed of evidence connected to a high-profile crime.

Nick Reiner's Hotel Room Sealed Off as Crime Scene

Source: MEGA Rob and Michele Reiner were reportedly in bed when they were killed.