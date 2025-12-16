Rob Reiner's Troubled Son Nick Fails to Appear in L.A. Court After Allegedly Killing Famous Parents

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner did not show up to court for his arraignment. The 32-year-old, who is currently in custody for murdering parents Rob and Michele Reiner, did not testify on Tuesday, December 16. According to his lawyer Alan Jackson, Nick has to be "medically cleared" before appearing before a judge. His presence in court will be determined on a "day-to-day" basis and may take place as early as Wednesday, December 17.

Source: MEGA Rob and Michele Reiner were murdered.

The lawyer dodged any questions about who is paying Nick's lawyer fees. As OK! previously reported, Rob and Michele were found murdered inside their Brentwood, Calif., home with stab wounds to the throat on Sunday, December 14. Rob and Michele's daughter, Romy, found their dead bodies on Sunday and called the police, rendering Nick a "dangerous" suspect.

Where Was Nick Reiner After Parents Rob and Michele's Murder?

Source: MEGA Nick Reiner's hotel room was reportedly covered in blood.

Nick checked himself into The Pierside Santa Monica hotel around 4 a.m. that morning but reportedly did not have any blood on his clothing. His hotel room, however, was allegedly covered in blood. According to a source, the screenwriter was "tweaked out" when he arrived, and hotel staff later discovered the room's shower was "full of blood." They also found blood on the bed, and the window was covered with bed sheets. Nick was taken into custody on Sunday evening.

Nick Reiner Hints at Tension With Parents

Source: @BUILD Series/YOUTUBE Nick Reiner was previously homeless.

The 32-year-old reportedly got into a "very loud argument" with his parents at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party on Saturday night. “Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous,” an insider told a news outlet.

Nick Reiner Struggles With Substance Abuse

Source: @romyreiner/Instagram Romy Reiner found her parents dead.