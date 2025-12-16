or
Rob Reiner's Troubled Son Nick Fails to Appear in L.A. Court After Allegedly Killing Famous Parents

Photo of Rob and Nick Reiner
Source: @BUILD Series/YOUTUBE

Rob Reiner's son Nick dodged a court appearance after allegedly murdering his parents.

Dec. 16 2025, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

Nick Reiner did not show up to court for his arraignment.

The 32-year-old, who is currently in custody for murdering parents Rob and Michele Reiner, did not testify on Tuesday, December 16.

According to his lawyer Alan Jackson, Nick has to be "medically cleared" before appearing before a judge. His presence in court will be determined on a "day-to-day" basis and may take place as early as Wednesday, December 17.

Image of Rob and Michele Reiner were murdered.
Source: MEGA

Rob and Michele Reiner were murdered.

The lawyer dodged any questions about who is paying Nick's lawyer fees.

As OK! previously reported, Rob and Michele were found murdered inside their Brentwood, Calif., home with stab wounds to the throat on Sunday, December 14. Rob and Michele's daughter, Romy, found their dead bodies on Sunday and called the police, rendering Nick a "dangerous" suspect.

Where Was Nick Reiner After Parents Rob and Michele's Murder?

Image of Nick Reiner's hotel room was reportedly covered in blood.
Source: MEGA

Nick Reiner's hotel room was reportedly covered in blood.

Nick checked himself into The Pierside Santa Monica hotel around 4 a.m. that morning but reportedly did not have any blood on his clothing. His hotel room, however, was allegedly covered in blood.

According to a source, the screenwriter was "tweaked out" when he arrived, and hotel staff later discovered the room's shower was "full of blood." They also found blood on the bed, and the window was covered with bed sheets.

Nick was taken into custody on Sunday evening.

Rob Reiner News, Updates, and Gossip from OK! Magazine

Nick Reiner Hints at Tension With Parents

Image of Nick Reiner was previously homeless.
Source: @BUILD Series/YOUTUBE

Nick Reiner was previously homeless.

The 32-year-old reportedly got into a "very loud argument" with his parents at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party on Saturday night.

“Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous,” an insider told a news outlet.

Nick Reiner Struggles With Substance Abuse

Image of Romy Reiner found her parents dead.
Source: @romyreiner/Instagram

Romy Reiner found her parents dead.

Nick has been open about his struggles with drug abuse and homelessness in the past, and his parents could not seem to help.

“Michele had been anguishing to friends over the last few months that she and Rob were at their wits' end over Nick's mental illness and alleged substance abuse issues,” an insider told TMZ. “They did not know what to do with their son Nick, saying, ‘We've tried everything.’”

Nick has visited 18 rehab facilities and lived on the streets of Texas, New Jersey and Maine.

His family was reportedly familiar with his violent tendencies.

“This is not the first time their son has been violent,” a neighbor of the Reiners told an outlet. “I know of another incident a few years back with Nick, but I won’t say more than that. I just never thought it would ever get to this point. Rob was always heartbroken that his son couldn’t beat his addiction. I know they wanted him to get help, go to rehab, but he wanted to get help while at home — he did not want to get treatment at a facility.”

