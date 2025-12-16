Rob Reiner's Troubled Son Nick Stopped Talking to a Friend After He Requested Late Dad Appear on His Podcast

Article continues below advertisement

More details surrounding Nick Reiner’s tension with late dad Rob are coming to light. According to podcaster and his former friend David Manheim, the 32-year-old cut ties with him after he requested the legendary movie director appear on his “Dopey” podcast. David’s previous co-host Chris O’Connor died from a fentanyl overdose in 2018. In order to keep the show alive, he inquired about Rob being a guest to draw in listeners.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: JAKE REINER/FACEBOOK Nick Reiner allegedly killed his parents.

According to a Tuesday, December 16, interview with David, Nick was not happy with the request, prompting him to cease all communication. The podcaster sent approximately 150 texts to his former pal over the subsequent years but received no response. “I wish I hadn’t asked him to have Rob Reiner come on the show, or at least not when I did, because it pushed him away,” he recalled. During a previous “Dopey” appearance, Nick ironically offered to call his dad in the middle of the episode, but David shot it down.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner Allegedly Murdered His Parents

Source: @buildseries/youtube Rob and Nick Reiner worked on a film together.

Nick is currently in police custody following the murder of parents Rob and Michele. The celebs were found inside their Brentwood, Calif., house with stab wounds on their throats on Sunday, December 14. “He was young and smart and handsome and new in recovery, and I was very excited to have him on our show because I was such a fan of Rob Reiner,” David recalled of having Nick on his podcast 10 years ago. “I could relate to his stories.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner Has a History of Substance Abuse

Source: @romyreiner/instagram Nick Reiner was previously homeless due to his addiction struggle.

The podcast host revealed that Nick’s struggles with substance abuse were evident at the time. “I don’t remember that he was particularly interested in 12-step work,” David said of the 32-year-old, who has been to rehab 18 times. “I know he had been to treatment. I know he was involved in writing. I know he loved to play pick-up basketball in New York City. I think he was interested in spirituality.” David added, “He demonstrated a young love of life, to be honest with you, and hopefulness. He wanted to be a part of what me and Chris were doing. He wanted to have fun in recovery, and he wanted to be a successful entertainment writer.”

Nick Reiner Worked on a Movie With Dad Rob

Source: MEGA Rob and Michele Reiner had their throats slit.