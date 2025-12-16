Rob Reiner's Troubled Son Nick Stopped Talking to a Friend After He Requested Late Dad Appear on His Podcast
Dec. 16 2025, Published 4:42 p.m. ET
More details surrounding Nick Reiner’s tension with late dad Rob are coming to light.
According to podcaster and his former friend David Manheim, the 32-year-old cut ties with him after he requested the legendary movie director appear on his “Dopey” podcast.
David’s previous co-host Chris O’Connor died from a fentanyl overdose in 2018. In order to keep the show alive, he inquired about Rob being a guest to draw in listeners.
According to a Tuesday, December 16, interview with David, Nick was not happy with the request, prompting him to cease all communication.
The podcaster sent approximately 150 texts to his former pal over the subsequent years but received no response.
“I wish I hadn’t asked him to have Rob Reiner come on the show, or at least not when I did, because it pushed him away,” he recalled.
During a previous “Dopey” appearance, Nick ironically offered to call his dad in the middle of the episode, but David shot it down.
Nick Reiner Allegedly Murdered His Parents
Nick is currently in police custody following the murder of parents Rob and Michele. The celebs were found inside their Brentwood, Calif., house with stab wounds on their throats on Sunday, December 14.
“He was young and smart and handsome and new in recovery, and I was very excited to have him on our show because I was such a fan of Rob Reiner,” David recalled of having Nick on his podcast 10 years ago. “I could relate to his stories.”
Nick Reiner Has a History of Substance Abuse
The podcast host revealed that Nick’s struggles with substance abuse were evident at the time.
“I don’t remember that he was particularly interested in 12-step work,” David said of the 32-year-old, who has been to rehab 18 times. “I know he had been to treatment. I know he was involved in writing. I know he loved to play pick-up basketball in New York City. I think he was interested in spirituality.”
David added, “He demonstrated a young love of life, to be honest with you, and hopefulness. He wanted to be a part of what me and Chris were doing. He wanted to have fun in recovery, and he wanted to be a successful entertainment writer.”
Nick Reiner Worked on a Movie With Dad Rob
Nick previously co-wrote Being Charlie, a film that his dad directed.
“In the little picture, when he was actually making things — when he wrote Being Charlie, or he had an idea — I think he was just another person with an idea,” David explained. “[But] I think big-picture, when you’re up against Rob Reiner and Carl Reiner, and you’re a struggling drug addict, the pressure is immense because how accomplished is anybody at age 24?”