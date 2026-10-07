NEWS Rob Reiner's Pal Eric Idle Has 'No Sympathy' for Director's Son Nick as Alleged Killer Tries to Access Trust Fund Behind Bars Source: MEGA Eric Idle had no kind words for Nick Reiner when asked about the alleged killer seeking to use his trust fund to pay his lawyers. Paul F. P. Pogue Oct. 7 2026, Published 6:06 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Monty Python legend Eric Idle is still mourning beloved director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, after they were allegedly murdered by their troubled son Nick Reiner in December 2025. As Nick’s trial has progressed while he's behind bars, he’s sought to access his trust fund to cover legal expenses, but he's yet to succeed.

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'I Have No Sympathy'

Source: MEGA Rob and Michele Reiner's deaths caught the entertainment world by surprise.

When reporters caught Eric on the street in NYC to ask about the situation, he had a blunt response. "I was the last man probably to talk to his father, so I have no sympathy,” he stated.

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'Nick's Sense of Urgency Is Real'

Source: MEGA Eric Idle believes he was the last person to speak with Rob Reiner before he and his wife were killed.

Nick, who has struggled with drug abuse and mental health for years, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty, and in August, he was blocked from using his $1.5 million trust fund to cover legal expenses, as his two siblings cut him off financially. “Nick’s sense of urgency is real, but it did not arise in a vacuum,” said legal documents denying him access. “It arises from the deaths of his parents, the very settlors of this Trust at issue, and Nick is presently accused of causing those deaths.” Nick was blocked by California Probate Code Section 250, which is known as the “slayer statute.” It prevents anyone from inheriting money or property from someone they have “feloniously and intentionally” killed.

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'Slayer Statue' Prevents Nick Reiner From Accessing Trust Fund

Source: MEGA Tributes overflowed on Rob Reiner's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after his death.

In the most recent filing from his legal team, Nick’s lawyers argued that the statute doesn’t apply to $325,000 they say came from the estate of his grandfather, Carl Reiner. They argue that since he is not accused of causing Carl’s death, the statute isn’t relevant. That particular point is still being litigated. His life behind bars appears to be a lonely one, as family members were not present at his most recent court hearing. Family did help in one way, as his siblings were apparently key in convincing prosecutors not to seek the death penalty, since Rob and Michele were deeply opposed to the practice.

'A Clever, Talented and Very Thoughtful Man'

Source: MEGA Michele and Rob Reiner's opposition to the death penalty heavily affected the prosecution's decision not to seek it.