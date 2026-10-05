or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Nick Reiner
OK LogoNEWS

Michele Reiner's Sister Says She Has Not Ruled Out Reconnecting With Nephew Nick Amid Double Murder Trial

Split photo of Martine Singer, Michele Reiner and Rob Reiner
Source: @ABC 7/YOUTUBE ; MEGA

Martine Singer reflected on the loss of her sister Michele Reiner and brother-in-law Rob Reiner.

Profile Image

Oct. 5 2026, Published 5:48 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Michele Reiner's sister, Martine Singer, opened up about the possibility of reconnecting with her nephew Nick Reiner as she continues to cope with the loss of her sister and brother-in-law, Rob Reiner.

When asked what she would say if Nick reached out, Martine gave a thoughtful response.

"I appreciate the question. I’m not sure I can answer that," she said in an ABC 7 interview.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Martine Singer opened up about coping with the loss of her sister Michele Reiner and brother-in-law Rob Reiner.
Source: @ABC 7/YOUTUBE

Martine Singer opened up about coping with the loss of her sister Michele Reiner and brother-in-law Rob Reiner.

Martine also described how she has been coping since the December 2025 deaths of Rob and Michele.

"I’m functioning. You know, I went right back to work in January as best I could," she told

"But it’s always there. It’s always in my mind and in my heart," she added.

Nick, the couple’s middle son, is accused of killing his parents and is behind bars.

He pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and is awaiting trial.

Article continues below advertisement

Martine Singer Remembers Michele Reiner and Rob Reiner

Image of Martine Singer spoke about her sister Michele Reiner and the lasting impact of her death.
Source: @ABC 7/YOUTUBE ; @MICHELEREINER/INSTAGRAM

Martine Singer spoke about her sister Michele Reiner and the lasting impact of her death.

Speaking about Michele, Martine shared memories of her sister.

"I always idolized her," she said.

"She was beautiful. She was funny," Martine continued.

"She was kind of brash. And I just thought she was the coolest thing in the world," Martine added.

Rob and Michele were found dead inside their Brentwood, California, home on December 14, 2025.

Nick was taken into custody later that same day.

The case followed a tense exchange between Rob and Nick at a holiday party hosted by Conan O’Brien the night before the deaths.

Nick was later charged in connection with the killings.

MORE ON:
Nick Reiner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner were remembered by Martine Singer as a lively and unforgettable couple.
Source: @ABC 7/YOUTUBE

Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner were remembered by Martine Singer as a lively and unforgettable couple.

Martine also reflected on what Rob and Michele brought to the lives of those around them.

"They were a force field," she said.

"They were funny and loud and boisterous. The world seems very empty without them," she added.

However, in a separate interview with Extra, Martine spoke about the lasting pain of losing the couple.

"Our lives are changed forever. I suppose you heal from a wound, but the scar is there. It’s a really hard thing to describe because it never goes away," she said.

Jake Reiner and Romy Reiner Faced Their Loss

Image of Jake Reiner spoke about losing both parents and the painful circumstances surrounding their deaths.
Source: MEGA

Jake Reiner spoke about losing both parents and the painful circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Rob and Michele were also parents to children Jake Reiner and Romy Reiner.

Jake previously opened up about the moment he learned his parents had died in an emotional essay published on Substack in April.

"On the afternoon of December 14, I was in Union Station at a celebration of life for one of my best friends, Christian Anderson, who died in October. It was at that moment I received a call from my sister Romy telling me our father was dead," he wrote.

"Minutes later, she called back telling me our mother was also dead," he added.

Jake also reflected on how deeply the loss affected his family.

"We lost more than half of our family that night in the most violent way imaginable. Sure, any loss of a parent is devastating, but nothing compares to losing both of them at the same time and, on top of that, having your brother be at the center of it. It’s almost too impossible to process," he said.

Romy, meanwhile, has not publicly spoken about the loss.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.