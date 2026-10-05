Michele Reiner's Sister Says She Has Not Ruled Out Reconnecting With Nephew Nick Amid Double Murder Trial
Oct. 5 2026, Published 5:48 a.m. ET
Michele Reiner's sister, Martine Singer, opened up about the possibility of reconnecting with her nephew Nick Reiner as she continues to cope with the loss of her sister and brother-in-law, Rob Reiner.
When asked what she would say if Nick reached out, Martine gave a thoughtful response.
"I appreciate the question. I’m not sure I can answer that," she said in an ABC 7 interview.
Martine also described how she has been coping since the December 2025 deaths of Rob and Michele.
"I’m functioning. You know, I went right back to work in January as best I could," she told
"But it’s always there. It’s always in my mind and in my heart," she added.
Nick, the couple’s middle son, is accused of killing his parents and is behind bars.
He pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and is awaiting trial.
Martine Singer Remembers Michele Reiner and Rob Reiner
Speaking about Michele, Martine shared memories of her sister.
"I always idolized her," she said.
"She was beautiful. She was funny," Martine continued.
"She was kind of brash. And I just thought she was the coolest thing in the world," Martine added.
Rob and Michele were found dead inside their Brentwood, California, home on December 14, 2025.
Nick was taken into custody later that same day.
The case followed a tense exchange between Rob and Nick at a holiday party hosted by Conan O’Brien the night before the deaths.
Nick was later charged in connection with the killings.
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- Tearful Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls Rob and Michele Reiner Dying on Her Daughter's Birthday: 'They Are Her Godparents'
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Martine also reflected on what Rob and Michele brought to the lives of those around them.
"They were a force field," she said.
"They were funny and loud and boisterous. The world seems very empty without them," she added.
However, in a separate interview with Extra, Martine spoke about the lasting pain of losing the couple.
"Our lives are changed forever. I suppose you heal from a wound, but the scar is there. It’s a really hard thing to describe because it never goes away," she said.
Jake Reiner and Romy Reiner Faced Their Loss
Rob and Michele were also parents to children Jake Reiner and Romy Reiner.
Jake previously opened up about the moment he learned his parents had died in an emotional essay published on Substack in April.
"On the afternoon of December 14, I was in Union Station at a celebration of life for one of my best friends, Christian Anderson, who died in October. It was at that moment I received a call from my sister Romy telling me our father was dead," he wrote.
"Minutes later, she called back telling me our mother was also dead," he added.
Jake also reflected on how deeply the loss affected his family.
"We lost more than half of our family that night in the most violent way imaginable. Sure, any loss of a parent is devastating, but nothing compares to losing both of them at the same time and, on top of that, having your brother be at the center of it. It’s almost too impossible to process," he said.
Romy, meanwhile, has not publicly spoken about the loss.