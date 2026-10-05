Michele Reiner's Sister Says She Has Not Ruled Out Reconnecting With Nephew Nick Amid Double Murder Trial

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Michele Reiner's sister, Martine Singer, opened up about the possibility of reconnecting with her nephew Nick Reiner as she continues to cope with the loss of her sister and brother-in-law, Rob Reiner. When asked what she would say if Nick reached out, Martine gave a thoughtful response. "I appreciate the question. I’m not sure I can answer that," she said in an ABC 7 interview.

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Source: @ABC 7/YOUTUBE Martine Singer opened up about coping with the loss of her sister Michele Reiner and brother-in-law Rob Reiner.

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Martine Singer Remembers Michele Reiner and Rob Reiner

Source: @ABC 7/YOUTUBE ; @MICHELEREINER/INSTAGRAM Martine Singer spoke about her sister Michele Reiner and the lasting impact of her death.

Speaking about Michele, Martine shared memories of her sister. "I always idolized her," she said. "She was beautiful. She was funny," Martine continued. "She was kind of brash. And I just thought she was the coolest thing in the world," Martine added. Rob and Michele were found dead inside their Brentwood, California, home on December 14, 2025. Nick was taken into custody later that same day. The case followed a tense exchange between Rob and Nick at a holiday party hosted by Conan O’Brien the night before the deaths. Nick was later charged in connection with the killings.

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Source: @ABC 7/YOUTUBE Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner were remembered by Martine Singer as a lively and unforgettable couple.

Martine also reflected on what Rob and Michele brought to the lives of those around them. "They were a force field," she said. "They were funny and loud and boisterous. The world seems very empty without them," she added. However, in a separate interview with Extra, Martine spoke about the lasting pain of losing the couple. "Our lives are changed forever. I suppose you heal from a wound, but the scar is there. It’s a really hard thing to describe because it never goes away," she said.

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Source: MEGA Jake Reiner spoke about losing both parents and the painful circumstances surrounding their deaths.