Nick Reiner Claims He Hasn’t Received 'Even $5' From $1.6 Million Family Trust While Behind Bars
Sept. 19 2026, Published 2:47 p.m. ET
Nick Reiner claimed he hasn't scored any cash from his $1.6 million family trust as he awaits trial stemming from the murders of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.
According to his lawyers, the 33-year-old has received “not even $5 for the jail commissary."
Nick Reiner Is Named as the Sole Beneficiary of the Trust
Nick has been in custody since December 2025 at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles and is currently fighting to access the trust.
The "Nick Reiner Children’s Trust Dated December 2, 1993," was established by his parents and the Being Charlie filmmaker is named as the sole beneficiary.
In two separate legal filings dated September 17, Nick’s attorneys, Anita P. Wu and Geoffrey A. Neri, responded to objections from successor trustee Jodi Pais Montgomery and former trustee Paul R. Kanin, arguing Nick hasn't been able to “access even $5 from his trust” to buy necessities via the commissary.
“In the meantime, Nick still has not been able to access even $5 from his trust to buy basic subsistence items from the jail commissary," his lawyers wrote in court docs.
"Since then, Nick has been unable to access money that is lawfully his own — to re-engage criminal defense counsel, or even for basic subsistence items from the jail commissary,” they continued.
The docs also touched upon the trust's “Age-30 Distribution” clause, noting Nick was entitled "at least $558,000" when he reached the age of 30.
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- Rob Reiner's Family Divided Over Accused Killer Nick Being Blocked From $1.5 Million Trust to 'Defend' Himself: Source
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Nick Reiner's Lawyers Argued He Should Have Received Some Money on his 30th Birthday
“Nick turned 30 on September 14, 2023. By the Successor Trustee’s own calculation, at least $558,000 became due and payable to him that day. His parents were alive. No one had accused him of anything,” the filing said.
His lawyers claimed the cash became Nick's before his parents’ deaths last December, and he should not be subjected to California’s Slayer Statute, which may prevent an individual from benefiting from a death they unlawfully caused.
“The Slayer Statute, the sole remaining basis for withholding this money, takes away what a person receives as a result of someone’s death,” the docs explained. “It does not implicate money that became Nick’s years earlier.”
In the separate filing, Nick's attorneys alleged Paul agreed to deposit funds into the commissary account in April, but the cash was never sent.
“No deposit was ever made. Kanin never withdrew the commitment; it was simply never honored,” Nick’s legal team said.
“The harm here is severe and ongoing. Nick has been deprived of the use of his own money and has been unable to pay for criminal defense counsel and experts since January 2026, prejudicing his ability to defend against double homicide charges with special circumstances,” the filing also stated.
Rob and Michele were found stabbed to death at their Los Angeles home on December 14, 2025, with Nick being arrested in connection to the killings shortly after the incident.