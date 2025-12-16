Rob and Michele Reiner's Troubled Son Nick on Suicide Watch After Being Arrested on Suspicion of Horrifically Murdering His Parents

Article continues below advertisement

Rob and Michele Reiner's son Nick has allegedly been placed on "suicide watch" and is "in administrative segregation" after he was arrested in connection to their horrific murders, a report revealed. Nick, who has struggled with drug abuse since he as a teen, was taken into Twin Towers Correctional Facility in L.A. on the same night of the Sunday, December 14, slaying and booked the following day. He's being held without bail.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner Fought With Parents the Night Before the Murders

Source: @michelereiner/instagram Nick Reiner is allegedly on suicide watch after being arrested on suspicion of murdering his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

As OK! reported, Rob and Michele recently invited their son to come live with them amid a rough patch. On Saturday, December 13, the parents and Nick were seen having a "loud argument" at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party. Things became so escalated that the couple left the bash. A source hinted the scuffle was likely about his addiction struggles. "Michele had been anguishing to friends over the last few months that she and Rob were at their wits' end over Nick's mental illness and alleged substance abuse issues," an insider spilled to a news outlet. "They did not know what to do with their son Nick, saying, 'We've tried everything.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @romyreiner/instagram The slain couple's daughter Romy informed the cops her brother was 'dangerous.'

Less than 24 hours later, their daughter Romy, 28, discovered their bodies in their Brentwood, Calif., home. Romy informed the cops that Nick could be a person of interest since he's "dangerous." Nick wasn't at the house when Romy arrived. The 32-year-old was missing for around five hours until police located him.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Reiner Has a History of Violence

Source: @michelereiner/instagram Nick Reiner has been to rehab over a dozen times for drug abuse.

While Nick's substance abuse issues were well known, an anonymous source told another insider that the family's inner circle was also aware of Nick's past violent outbursts. "This is not the first time their son has been violent," the individual told an outlet. "I know of another incident a few years back with Nick, but I won’t say more than that. I just never thought it would ever get to this point." "Rob was always heartbroken that his son couldn’t beat his addiction," the insider continued. "I know they wanted him to get help, go to rehab, but he wanted to get help while at home — he did not want to get treatment at a facility."

Nick Reiner Struggled With Drug Abuse

Source: mega Rob and Michele Reiner were found with slit throats when their daughter discovered their bodies.