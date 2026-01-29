Rob Schneider Unexpectedly Turned on Donald Trump Over Rob Reiner Comment 1 Month Before Wife Filed for Divorce
Jan. 29 2026, Published 12:28 p.m. ET
Rob Schneider publicly criticized Donald Trump over the remarks he made following the death of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele.
During a December 16, 2025, appearance on Fox News, the Grown Ups actor spoke out against the president’s response, calling the comments “outrageous” and saying Trump failed to handle the moment appropriately.
“I think the president yesterday, he must rise above it, and he seems incapable of rising above the situation and being the president of all of us,” the actor said, adding that he didn’t even want to repeat what Donald had originally posted.
The comments marked a notable shift for the comedian, who previously endorsed Trump during the 2024 election. He went on to explain that there was a far more respectful way the president could have responded following the Reiner couple’s December 14, 2025, death.
“[Rob Reiner] wasn’t a fan of mine, but I was a fan of his. He made great films, and he was a great artist,” the dad-of-three said, noting that Donald could have simply acknowledged the filmmaker’s legacy and left it at that.
Despite their opposing political views — the When Harry Met Sally director was a longtime and vocal critic of Donald — Rob made it clear that appreciation doesn’t need to fall along party lines.
“His movies have been adored by generations,” he said. “But I will remember him most for making me laugh my guts out with my dad watching the greatest American TV show of all time All in the Family.”
Rob wrapped up his remarks on a somber note, adding, “I will be praying for his friends and family that they may find solace and peace.”
Two days after the deaths of the filmmaker and his wife, the U.S. president told reporters the director was “very bad for our country.”
Earlier, Donald described the couple’s deaths as “very sad,” while calling Rob a "tortured and struggling" director who died "due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME."
“He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump,” he wrote on Truth Social.
Meanwhile, the 50 First Dates star’s wife, Patricia Schneider, filed for divorce on December 8 in Maricopa County, Ariz., according to court records obtained by an outlet on January 28.
The documents stated that the marriage, which began on January 27, 2010, was “irretrievably broken and there is no possibility of reconciliation.”
Rob previously reflected on their Beverly Hills wedding ceremony in April 2011, saying, “Patricia and I were surrounded by our closest friends and family; it was the happiest day of my life. We had a great time at the wedding and are looking forward to our honeymoon.”
The former couple share two daughters, Miranda Scarlett, 13, and Madeline Robbie, 9. Rob is also the father of singer Elle King, 36, whom he shares with ex-wife London King. He was previously married to actress Helena Schneider from 2002 to 2005.