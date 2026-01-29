Rob Schneider Unexpectedly Turned on Donald Trump Over Rob Reiner Comment 1 Month Before Wife Filed for Divorce

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Fox News Rob Schneider criticized Donald Trump on Fox News.

Article continues below advertisement

“I think the president yesterday, he must rise above it, and he seems incapable of rising above the situation and being the president of all of us,” the actor said, adding that he didn’t even want to repeat what Donald had originally posted.

Article continues below advertisement

🚨BREAKING: @RobSchneider says President Trump's post yesterday regarding Rob Reiner was "OUTRAGEOUS."



"I think the president yesterday, he must rise above it, and he seems INCAPABLE of rising above the situation."



"We are allowed to disagree with the president and say… pic.twitter.com/2dR6HnhI0X — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) December 16, 2025 Source: @ThePatriotOasis/X

Article continues below advertisement

The comments marked a notable shift for the comedian, who previously endorsed Trump during the 2024 election. He went on to explain that there was a far more respectful way the president could have responded following the Reiner couple’s December 14, 2025, death. “[Rob Reiner] wasn’t a fan of mine, but I was a fan of his. He made great films, and he was a great artist,” the dad-of-three said, noting that Donald could have simply acknowledged the filmmaker’s legacy and left it at that.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Rob Schneider called Donald Trump’s comments about Rob Reiner outrageous.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite their opposing political views — the When Harry Met Sally director was a longtime and vocal critic of Donald — Rob made it clear that appreciation doesn’t need to fall along party lines. “His movies have been adored by generations,” he said. “But I will remember him most for making me laugh my guts out with my dad watching the greatest American TV show of all time All in the Family.”

Article continues below advertisement

Rob wrapped up his remarks on a somber note, adding, “I will be praying for his friends and family that they may find solace and peace.” Two days after the deaths of the filmmaker and his wife, the U.S. president told reporters the director was “very bad for our country.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Rob Schneider praised Rob Reiner’s work despite their political differences.

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier, Donald described the couple’s deaths as “very sad,” while calling Rob a "tortured and struggling" director who died "due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME."

Article continues below advertisement

“He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump posted his remarks about the slain director on Truth Social.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the 50 First Dates star’s wife, Patricia Schneider, filed for divorce on December 8 in Maricopa County, Ariz., according to court records obtained by an outlet on January 28. The documents stated that the marriage, which began on January 27, 2010, was “irretrievably broken and there is no possibility of reconciliation.”