or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Rob Schneider
OK LogoNEWS

Rob Schneider Unexpectedly Turned on Donald Trump Over Rob Reiner Comment 1 Month Before Wife Filed for Divorce

rob schneider turns on donald trump over rob reiner comment
Source: MEGA

Rob Schneider shocked fans by criticizing Donald Trump over his remarks about the late Rob Reiner.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 29 2026, Published 12:28 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Rob Schneider publicly criticized Donald Trump over the remarks he made following the death of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele.

During a December 16, 2025, appearance on Fox News, the Grown Ups actor spoke out against the president’s response, calling the comments “outrageous” and saying Trump failed to handle the moment appropriately.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Rob Schneider criticized Donald Trump on Fox News.
Source: Fox News

Rob Schneider criticized Donald Trump on Fox News.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

“I think the president yesterday, he must rise above it, and he seems incapable of rising above the situation and being the president of all of us,” the actor said, adding that he didn’t even want to repeat what Donald had originally posted.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @ThePatriotOasis/X
Article continues below advertisement

The comments marked a notable shift for the comedian, who previously endorsed Trump during the 2024 election. He went on to explain that there was a far more respectful way the president could have responded following the Reiner couple’s December 14, 2025, death.

“[Rob Reiner] wasn’t a fan of mine, but I was a fan of his. He made great films, and he was a great artist,” the dad-of-three said, noting that Donald could have simply acknowledged the filmmaker’s legacy and left it at that.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Rob Schneider called Donald Trump’s comments about Rob Reiner outrageous.
Source: MEGA

Rob Schneider called Donald Trump’s comments about Rob Reiner outrageous.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite their opposing political views — the When Harry Met Sally director was a longtime and vocal critic of Donald — Rob made it clear that appreciation doesn’t need to fall along party lines.

“His movies have been adored by generations,” he said. “But I will remember him most for making me laugh my guts out with my dad watching the greatest American TV show of all time All in the Family.”

Article continues below advertisement

Rob wrapped up his remarks on a somber note, adding, “I will be praying for his friends and family that they may find solace and peace.”

Two days after the deaths of the filmmaker and his wife, the U.S. president told reporters the director was “very bad for our country.”

MORE ON:
Rob Schneider

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Rob Schneider praised Rob Reiner’s work despite their political differences.
Source: MEGA

Rob Schneider praised Rob Reiner’s work despite their political differences.

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier, Donald described the couple’s deaths as “very sad,” while calling Rob a "tortured and struggling" director who died "due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME."

Article continues below advertisement

“He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Donald Trump posted his remarks about the slain director on Truth Social.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump posted his remarks about the slain director on Truth Social.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the 50 First Dates star’s wife, Patricia Schneider, filed for divorce on December 8 in Maricopa County, Ariz., according to court records obtained by an outlet on January 28.

The documents stated that the marriage, which began on January 27, 2010, was “irretrievably broken and there is no possibility of reconciliation.”

Rob previously reflected on their Beverly Hills wedding ceremony in April 2011, saying, “Patricia and I were surrounded by our closest friends and family; it was the happiest day of my life. We had a great time at the wedding and are looking forward to our honeymoon.”

The former couple share two daughters, Miranda Scarlett, 13, and Madeline Robbie, 9. Rob is also the father of singer Elle King, 36, whom he shares with ex-wife London King. He was previously married to actress Helena Schneider from 2002 to 2005.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.