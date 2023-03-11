Chilling Confession: Actor Robert Blake Told Cops His Late Wife Bonny Lee Bakley 'Deserved To Die'
Though Robert Blake was acquitted in the murder trial of his late wife Bonny Lee Bakley, a source revealed the late actor, who died on March 9 at 89 years old, previously confessed to killing Bakley back in the day.
"You can't do this to me. I'm Robert Blake, the actor. I'm Baretta," he reportedly told detectives after his arrest. "She's responsible for all this garbage. My wife deserved to die!"
Cops believed Blake attempted to hire hitmen to kill Bakley, but things didn't go as planned.
Bakley was found shot in the head outside an Italian restaurant in California. When Blake came back outside — he went inside to retrieve a handgun — his wife was dead in the car.
The Hollywood star was charged for murder but later acquitted. He was later ordered to pay her kids $15 million.
"I was surprised when Robert Blake was acquitted in the criminal trial because there seemed to be a lot of good evidence against him, including two of his friends who testified that he had asked them to help murder his wife," medical examiner and lawyer Cyril H. Wecht admitted.
As OK! previously reported, Blake came close to killing two people.
"I know firsthand how it feels to have the mind of a killer — because I nearly became a murderer myself," he said in an interview.
First, the Hollywood star almost killed his girlfriend Gloria's father, who was upset at him for being intimate with his 16-year-old daughter.
"I went crazy — I just didn't know I was crazy. In a sense her father wanted to take my life. So in my mind, I decided to take his first," he said. "For a full month, I watched this man's every move. I went to his house to learn his habits before he went to work at midnight."
I raised the gun and put my finger on the trigger. My hand was as steady as could be. I was going to kill him!" he declared.
However, he couldn't do it.
Blake also thought he killed his therapist after going nuts on him during a session.
"I sat there thinking, 'My life is over. I'll be in prison and my kids will never see me again.' I was sitting there frozen two hours later when the therapist walked out of the building and I realized I didn't actually kill him," he recalled.
Blake always maintained his innocence when it came to Bakley.
"Why would I marry her if I was going to kill her?" Blake asked in an interview. "I could've hired somebody to kill her when she was in Tibet or some place. She drove all over the country. I could've hired somebody to follow her for 10 months and make her disappear so nobody would ever find her, for Christ's sake. I would go out to dinner with her to kill her?"