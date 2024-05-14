Robert De Niro Bashes 'Vicious' and 'Awful' Donald Trump During Expletive-Filled Rant on 'The View': Watch
Robert De Niro spoke his mind when he swung by the Tuesday, May 14, episode of The View.
The actor and the show's co-hosts began talking politics when the Meets the Parents star shared his confusion over people who are still supporting Donald Trump despite all of his scandals and threats.
"I don’t understand why people are not taking him seriously, because you read about it historically in other countries that they didn’t take the people seriously. I think of Hitler and Mussolini..." the Oscar winner, 80, expressed.
"Who does not think that this guy is not going to do exactly what he says he's gonna do? He's done it already," he stated. "And then what? We're gonna sit around and say, 'I told you so?' If he gets elected, it’s going to change this country for everybody. And they [his supporters] might think that it’s going to make their life better, and they just want to — excuse my french ..."
The dad-of-seven was then silenced by the TV producers, but as the mute lifted, the crowd was roaring with applause.
"Those people who support him — with anger and hate because that’s what he’s about — they’re gonna see. I mean, I used to see these things. I didn’t understand how he and Rosie O'Donnell used to get into it. I didn’t really care. I see what a hateful, mean-spirited, awful thing he is. He's vicious," he continued.
Joy Behar, 82, chimed in to note that the former president, 77, has made fun of people who are physically challenged and even those in the military.
"He's done everything. What more do you need? It's almost like he wants to do the worst thing that he could possibly do to show this country... to f--- with us," the Taxi Driver actor spilled.
"His slogan should be, 'F--- America. I want to f--- America,'" he joked.
Whoopi Goldberg, 68, added that if Trump does win the 2024 election, "his idea is to stay in until he drops dead."
"Imagine if he did actually win the election. It's over," De Niro declared. "We're going to have such civil strife, all the things he says, because everybody's now on to him, where he projects what he's saying. It's what he wants, what he envisions the world to be, which is chaos and total craziness."
Trump — who is currently in the middle of his hush money trial in NYC — is the presumptive nominee for the Republican party in the presidential election this year.